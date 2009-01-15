Seagate Barracuda ES.2 250GB Vs Velociraptor 150GB Vs Other?

I am looking at getting another hard drive for my system to run my OS and programs from. The basis for this is to increase speed. I currently have one Seagate Barracuda ES.2 250GB (32MB buffer) with one partition for programs and OS and the other partition for Storage. I want to have two separate drives for these two purposes. I am trying to decide whether to get another Seagate Barracuda ES.2 250GB (7,200 RPM) or a 150GB Velociraptor (10,000 RPM). Both have plenty of space for my needs. Am I going to notice a huge increase in boot speed and running programs (like video editing) if I go with the Velociraptor? Considering price (about $75 for the seagate and $160 for the velociraptor), performance, and speed, which drive would I be happier with for my purposes?
Or are there any other drives that anyone would suggest for this purpose?
All Opinions are welcome.
Thanks in advance.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.