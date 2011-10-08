Scripts provide a lot of additional functionality to a web page that isn't possible with just HTML.



Google's Gmail is probably a good example that the majority of people have access to. Some time, look down at the bottom and there will be a link for a basic mode, or HTML only mode. Give that a try, and then compare that to the "normal" Gmail experience. That will give you a basic idea of what scripts bring to the table. If you're using Firefox, you can install the NoScript extension and visit a few sites without any scripts at all to get a feel for what the scripts do.



That being said, far too many sites get a little script happy and use it as an excuse for good and thoughtful page design. Which is probably what is happening in your case. Someone decided they had to have all these whizbang features, that only a small handful of people will ever know exist, and the majority of them won't even care.



Of course you also get AV vendors who, in an increasingly desperate bid to prove their worth to you, will (without asking usually) install some kind of browser add on that pops up warnings about scripts taking too long if they go beyond what someone at Norton or McAfee decided was a good arbitrary limit for script execution time. Usually set pretty low, so you're seeing these popups often, and it appears (at first blush) that the AV program is protecting you from the big bad world of the Internet when it's really just getting in the way.



Scripts CAN be used for other purposes as well, such as spying on users. If you look at Cnet's site, you'll see they have scripts from scorecardresearch.com and crowdscience.com which are behavior analysis type scripts that are designed to give Cnet's CBS corporate masters some demographic info about people who visit Cnet. The google-analytics.com domain is another popular one you see. You can probably assume that Cnet's attempts at covert tracking are probably pretty benign compared to some sites. Facebook was recently called out for setting a cookie that allowed them to track your behavior even after you left their website. They claim it was a "mistake" and some of the top brass might even believe that, but things like that don't just happen. Someone deliberately put it there, and odds are it wasn't some rogue programmer. It was probably some overeager marketing middle manager.



So, like most things, scripts are sort of a double edged sword. They can be extremely useful for extending the functionality of websites, such as with Gmail. They can also be used for some rather nefarious things like the Facebook example, and there are plenty worse than that out there. Personally, this is maybe the single biggest reason I still use Firefox. There isn't a single other browser out there that has an extension like NoScript, which lets me pick and choose which scripts I want to allow to be run on any given site I visit. Meaning if I'm willing to invest a little time, can figure out which scripts are needed for the actual functionality of the site, and then leave the obvious advertising and tracking scripts blocked. I can even choose to allow the tracking scripts on a provisional basis. So once I close the browser, they revert back to being blocked. It takes a little time and effort, you also sometimes have to be willing to live without a few features of a site, but it does allow you to retain some of your privacy in the online world.