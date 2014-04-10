Perhaps the most well known screen saver for pre OS X systems was Flying Toasters by the After Dark people.
Here, for example:
http://www.ebay.com/itm/After-Dark-Screen-Saver-4-PC-MAC-CD-classic-flying-toasters-desktop-enhancement-/271350985822?pt=US_Other_Software&hash=item3f2dc7745e
OK, i'm going back in time by refurbishing several of my PowerPC Macs with hardware upgrades and also reformating and reinstalling System OS 8 thru 9.
Going thru the software I have for System OS 8 thru 9 there are some missing "extras". I have all the official OS disks.
I have dedicated an external firewire drive to run pure OS 9 ( not classic ).
Where can I find some screen savers for OS 9 ?