Screen Saver Troubles

Windows XP service pack 2 HP pavilion 3GHZ Pentium 4 512 MB SDRAM
My screen saver is set to come on after five minutes of idle time, which it does. But after another five minutes the screen saver stops. It seems that things switch back and forth every five minutes. Have checked past forums. Have run anti virus scan with Norton, have run AVG spyware, have run spyboot, search and destroy, am running spyware blaster, and also running System Mechanic #7. Any help would be appreciated. Thank-you
