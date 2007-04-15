Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Screen Saver Troubles

by MIpapaof4 / April 15, 2007 5:40 AM PDT

Windows XP service pack 2 HP pavilion 3GHZ Pentium 4 512 MB SDRAM

My screen saver is set to come on after five minutes of idle time, which it does. But after another five minutes the screen saver stops. It seems that things switch back and forth every five minutes. Have checked past forums. Have run anti virus scan with Norton, have run AVG spyware, have run spyboot, search and destroy, am running spyware blaster, and also running System Mechanic #7. Any help would be appreciated. Thank-you

7 total posts
(NT) Is this a Custom SS from the Internet, or Windows standard?
by caktus / April 15, 2007 7:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Screen Saver Troubles
Screen Saver Troubles
by MIpapaof4 / April 15, 2007 8:52 AM PDT

Sorry, this is a screen saver that come installed on this computer. Good ole windows.

reply to: Screen Saver Troubles
by caktus / April 15, 2007 1:28 PM PDT
In reply to: Screen Saver Troubles

What happens when the SS shuts of every five minutes? Does the screen return to the Desktop or file that was open, or does it go to a black screen? Also, do you have any functions/features such as automatic updating or clock synchronizing (double click on the system clock > Internet time) that may be causing the SS to shut off? Disabling such may rectify the problem. BTW, such would probably be hurting Performance by interrupting the System so often.

Which particular SS are you using?

Also....
by caktus / April 15, 2007 1:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Screen Saver Troubles

You might check to see if any Power saving features are selected. Start > Control Panel > Power Options. Set all three Power Schemes setting to "Never." While you're there click on the "Hibernate" tab and make sure that Hibernate is not Enabled as it can cause more trouble that it's worth. Better to just turn the computer off when it's not in use.

Screen Saver problems
by MIpapaof4 / April 15, 2007 10:20 PM PDT
In reply to: Also....

Thanks caktus. I disabled the internet time and hibernate. Didn't realize that hibernate was even enabled. Seems to working now. I have the SS set to blank. But when it came off, it would go back to the desktop or the file, if I had left one open. Usually when I leave it, I always try to just leave the desktop showing. Thanks again caktusm it was just an annoying problem

(NT) Glad you got it worked out.
by caktus / April 16, 2007 1:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Screen Saver problems
