Sci-Fi book Reco (especially for Recluce fans) and a perceived parallel...

by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / May 10, 2004 12:00 AM PDT

Hi, All.

Modessitt has finally written his first new Recluce series book in three years, and it's (IMCO) the best in at least five. It's called "The Wellspring of Chaos," about a cooper from one of the islands near Recluce who gets in VERY hot water with the local Lord by doing the right thing (thwarting the Lord's son in the process), then while in exile slowly discovers he's an order-master. For a more complete synopsis, see the Amazon description.

I found the following passage of particular interest, btw -- it's between a ships captain/Lord (Hagen) and a "majer" of lance about the political situation in a land heading into civil war:
"Come, majer," Hagen went on. "Relying primarily on one's cause being right is an invitation to diffculty and defeat."

"I have noted, Lord Hagen," came the siff repl, that those who are convinced of the rightness of their cause are more likely to persevere and triumph."

"They're also more likely to show scorn and contempt for their opponents and to sow the seeds of future conflict. I have no love of this conflict, majer. No good will come of it, only less evil. I support Lord Ghrant, as I have told him to his face, not because he is a great lord, but because he has the chance to become one, while his brother can only become worse...." After a moment, he went on. "We do not live in a world where all is good, majer. We must do the best we can with what we are given. We have the better cause, but it is far from perfect, and to think otherwise is vain arrogance."

As usual, good science fiction allows us to look at our own situation free of some of our ingrained prejudices.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

