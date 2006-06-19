Windows Legacy OS forum

scans are a nightmare

by rbrown1428 / June 19, 2006 12:35 AM PDT

hi
i am having a real problem with my windows xp home edition. i have to run defrag and anti-virus everyday. but i am very tired of running it everyday and waiting for it to complete. what is the best way of doing this without less manual intervention?

My neighbor...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 19, 2006 12:43 AM PDT
In reply to: scans are a nightmare

Apparently bought the PC to do nothing but run defragment programs. It seemed to be doing nothing but that. Usually this wears off and they move to weekly and then monthly runs. You just need time to consider moving to less runs. Hint: Yes the drive will fragment. It's a feature of the OS (according to Microsoft.)

As to the daily virus scan, why not use a real time protection offered by most antivirus. There were a few that are gamers or other category people that won't give up an cpu cycle for that and those are best left to scan hourly...

Bob

Some advice
by Merl Priester / June 19, 2006 12:46 AM PDT
In reply to: scans are a nightmare

First don't run defrag everyday. But if you do it should not take very long.
I use diskeeper lite instead of XP's built in defrag, it works faster. I only do a defrag about once every 2 or 3 weeks.

As far as spyware and antivirus scans, I don't do full drive scans everyday, although you can schedule them to do automatically when you are not using the PC.

I use AVG antivirus and EWIDO for spyware scans, but don't do a spyware scan very often as I don't use IE6, I use Firefox and don't get any spyware anymore.

If you are finding spyware and virus/worms everytime you scan, you need to change how you do things.
Normally I don't count cookies found by spyware software as a major problem, so if that is what you are finding all the time, I don't see it as a large problem.

If spyware programs keep showing up, change browsers.

Re: Some advice
by rbrown1428 / June 19, 2006 1:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Some advice

Merl,

Thanks for those tips. Why are you running AVG/EWIDO. I thought Symantec was the best? That is what I use, but it slows down the system to a crawl. So we run the AV scans at night and don't go for a *live* check.

Proffitt,
Good idea. I can go for defragging once a week. That should be OK.

Thanks for the help guys.

Symantec's Norton's products.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / June 19, 2006 9:10 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Some advice

Lav, everyone will have their own ideas about anti-malware utilities, and many people find Symantec products perfectly good for their needs.

They are one of the best, because they offer comprehensive anti-malware cover, including a firewall, anti-virus, and, I believe, anti-spyware now. They keep their anti-virus definitions up to date, and their web site is full of useful information about virus threats and how to tackle them.

However, some system set ups do not work well with Symantec (Norton) products. Norton now tries to do everything and as a result can seem to be bloated, and slow performance down as each part fights to check any data coming into or going out of a system, or processes within an operating system. Perhaps an anti-virus scan is being interrupted all the time by other Norton's processes.

Like Merl, I now choose to use individual products, that are leaner, smaller, and less demanding on a system.

I use;

Firewall: ZoneAlarm Pro, (but this is itself now becoming overly huge, and I disable it's anti-virus, anti-spyware, and email checking options).

Anti-virus: I use AVG Free, a smaller utility than Norton's. They keep their definitions up to date, and although they are not considered the best AV, along with the other anti-malware utilities, I keep relatively virus free.

Anti-spyware: I use a combination of 3 or 4 utilities, eg;

Ewido, the new kid on the block, the free version loses some bells and whistles of the paid version, but is still a good spyware finder.

Windows Defender - the upgrade from Micrososft's Anti-Spyware and I have just installed it. I liked Microsoft's Anti-Spyware and had it running in the background all the time. I am evaluating Windows Defender.

Spybot Search & Destroy, free utility has some very nice options, and I use this to scan once or twice a month.

SpywareBlaster, doesn't scan and doesn't run in the background, but "immunises" against registry entry changes by spyware.

All of these are smaller stand alone utilities and they give me more control about how I protect my computer.

I hope this helps.

Mark

About Symantec. Not known for it's spyware scan.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 19, 2006 10:06 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Some advice

Just a few years ago I cornered a Symantec employee and asked "Why isn't Norton (AV) testing for spyware?" The answer was "because it's not a virus."

Symantec's internal mantra was to ignore spyware because it was neither worm or virus. Only recently have they reversed that decision.

You'll find EWIDO to list more items. You can ignore the repeat finds on the cookies for reasons given below.

-> For me I rarely run Internet Explorer since there is no sign it's issues are going to be fixed.

Bob

Re: About Symantec..
by rbrown1428 / June 20, 2006 1:48 PM PDT

I think I'll give diskeeper, AVG, EWIDO and spybot a shot on a couple of machines and see how it goes. Will get back to you guys with more doubts or an update of how it went shortly. Thanks for all the help! Happy

Solution.
by Papa Echo / June 19, 2006 1:25 AM PDT
In reply to: scans are a nightmare

You can use the task scheduller to "time-table" the tasks at a time when the computer is idle. You have to let the computer be on and configured not to have the HD shut down after a fixed time. But why do you need to run scans every day ???

