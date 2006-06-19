scans are a nightmare

Lav, everyone will have their own ideas about anti-malware utilities, and many people find Symantec products perfectly good for their needs.



They are one of the best, because they offer comprehensive anti-malware cover, including a firewall, anti-virus, and, I believe, anti-spyware now. They keep their anti-virus definitions up to date, and their web site is full of useful information about virus threats and how to tackle them.



However, some system set ups do not work well with Symantec (Norton) products. Norton now tries to do everything and as a result can seem to be bloated, and slow performance down as each part fights to check any data coming into or going out of a system, or processes within an operating system. Perhaps an anti-virus scan is being interrupted all the time by other Norton's processes.



Like Merl, I now choose to use individual products, that are leaner, smaller, and less demanding on a system.



I use;



Firewall: ZoneAlarm Pro, (but this is itself now becoming overly huge, and I disable it's anti-virus, anti-spyware, and email checking options).



Anti-virus: I use AVG Free, a smaller utility than Norton's. They keep their definitions up to date, and although they are not considered the best AV, along with the other anti-malware utilities, I keep relatively virus free.



Anti-spyware: I use a combination of 3 or 4 utilities, eg;



Ewido, the new kid on the block, the free version loses some bells and whistles of the paid version, but is still a good spyware finder.



Windows Defender - the upgrade from Micrososft's Anti-Spyware and I have just installed it. I liked Microsoft's Anti-Spyware and had it running in the background all the time. I am evaluating Windows Defender.



Spybot Search & Destroy, free utility has some very nice options, and I use this to scan once or twice a month.



SpywareBlaster, doesn't scan and doesn't run in the background, but "immunises" against registry entry changes by spyware.



All of these are smaller stand alone utilities and they give me more control about how I protect my computer.



I hope this helps.



Mark