Scan Disk & Defrag keep restarting

-> http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6141-0.html?forumID=8&threadID=62632&messageID=743043
This is a problem that I have had since purchasing my computer 4? years ago (Dell /Windows ME). Both Scan Disk and Defrag will start and then restart - up to 10 times at which time they stop. An error message indicates then that changes have been made to the disk, necesitating a restart. The restart occurs about every 1 minute. On rare occasion will the procedure continue without problems. I took it in for service once and was told they had no problems. No other programs are operating during the runs. What could be interfering?