Yes. Save locally and then copy it with what tools you use after you exit Word.
No reason to tempt the dataloss gods.
Bob
Hi everyone.
I have a problem while saving documents on a network drive (internet). In "My network places" I added the 250 mb I get from my mail provider as a "Network Place". Quite often, when I try to save a document, it tells me that it can't save it, and suggests to save it locally. Sometimes, while saving, Word freezes and I loose the not-saved data. What would be the best way to save documents online ? Save locally and fusion afterwards ?
Windows XP Pro (all updates)
Office Entreprise 2002
Athlon XP 2000
512 RAM
Asus A7N8X Deluxe
Thanks a lot, Claus