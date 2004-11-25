Saving pictures on IE

Hi, I have noticed that sometimes, when I try to save pictures from IE, it comes out as untitled.bmp in the Save As box., even though that'n not what the file is actually called. Is ther a reason for this.
Suddenly, it does it on absolutely every website, including my localhost.
Can I make it come up with the propper file name in the save as box again?
