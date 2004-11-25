Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

by KX36 / November 25, 2004 10:31 PM PST

Hi, I have noticed that sometimes, when I try to save pictures from IE, it comes out as untitled.bmp in the Save As box., even though that'n not what the file is actually called. Is ther a reason for this.

Suddenly, it does it on absolutely every website, including my localhost.

Can I make it come up with the propper file name in the save as box again?

(NT) (NT) Hint: Clear the internet cache.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 25, 2004 11:22 PM PST
In reply to: Saving pictures on IE
Re: Saving pictures on IE
by Tufenuf / November 26, 2004 12:06 AM PST
In reply to: Saving pictures on IE
Re: Saving pictures on IE
by KX36 / November 26, 2004 8:55 PM PST

Thankyou, I did that anyway, about 5 mins after posting the question, and it sorted it out.

