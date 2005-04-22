Saudi forces, militants clash in Mecca

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) -- Islamic militants clashed with Saudi security forces in Islam's holiest city Mecca and the nearby port city of Jeddah in gunbattles that killed two militants and two policemen Thursday, a day Saudis were going to the polls in the latest round of municipal elections
you see its the scum afraid to have freedom and were not involved guess we will get blamed
http://www.cnn.com/2005/WORLD/meast/04/21/saudi.clashes.ap/index.html
