Satellite Pro A30 Won't Boot

Pentium 4 laptops age fast. It has to do with all that heat the Pentium 4 generates.
Did you change it's CMOS battery?
Bob
Hi,
I am having a Problem with my Toshiba Satellite Pro A30. When I press the power button, the fans and hard drive spin up for about 5 seconds then the unit powers off. It then turns itself back on after about 6-7 seconds. It will carry on this loop until the battery is removed. During this time there is no output to the screen. It does this both on Battery and Mains power and both.
Whats weird is that sometimes it will work. It starts and says there has been a CMOS error and then boots XP fine.
So Far I have cleaned all the dust from it, reseated the cpu and heatsink (With new grease), Reseated and even changed the RAM.
I can get it repaired for