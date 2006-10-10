Laptops forum

Satellite Pro A30 Won't Boot

by psions5 / October 10, 2006 8:28 PM PDT

Hi,

I am having a Problem with my Toshiba Satellite Pro A30. When I press the power button, the fans and hard drive spin up for about 5 seconds then the unit powers off. It then turns itself back on after about 6-7 seconds. It will carry on this loop until the battery is removed. During this time there is no output to the screen. It does this both on Battery and Mains power and both.

Whats weird is that sometimes it will work. It starts and says there has been a CMOS error and then boots XP fine.

So Far I have cleaned all the dust from it, reseated the cpu and heatsink (With new grease), Reseated and even changed the RAM.

I can get it repaired for

13 total posts
Could be nearing end of life.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 10, 2006 10:04 PM PDT

Pentium 4 laptops age fast. It has to do with all that heat the Pentium 4 generates.

Did you change it's CMOS battery?

Bob

CMOS
by psions5 / October 11, 2006 12:02 AM PDT

I don't know where it's CMOS battery is,

So it looks like a trip to the repair shop!

Light reading.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 11, 2006 1:48 AM PDT
In reply to: CMOS
problem resloved ?
by veghaster / December 23, 2008 3:09 PM PST

Hi psions5,

I have the same machine: Toshiba Satellite A30, Celeron 2.8, 512MB RAM, 80GB hdd, etc. And have the same problem with it for months: I turn it on, power on led is lighting, hdd&fans spin up on full speed, but in 4-5 seconds it turns off and starts this again until I remove kind of power (battery or AC - it doesn't matter). The only thing why I am hoping, that sometimes it boots up properly and works fine EVERYTHING.
Today morning I had a dream that maybe the RTC battery replacement will help : ) Have you done that ? How was it affect. Can anyone tell me where I can find the RTC battery in Toshiba A30 ? I didn't find it in the service/user manual. It says, the privilege of replacement is only for ASP.

As you may know.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 23, 2008 9:40 PM PST
In reply to: problem resloved ?

I have repaired a lot of machines over the years. The answer to your questions is that sometimes it helps. But then again I have a question for you. Did you get your volt meter out and see if your battery was good or not?

You have taken on the role of a DIY repair person and just need to get to it?
Bob

battery works fine
by veghaster / December 24, 2008 3:59 AM PST
In reply to: As you may know.

Hi Proffitt,

I don't understand what you're thinking exactly under _volt meter_. Do you mean that AC Power need to leave out ? Yes, I'm sure. My boss uses the brother of my Satellite A30 (with the same parameters, without this kind of problem), we often change our batteries, each one is ok and works fine in the other A30. As I remember, the AC power supply was bought in this year for my notebook, so it shouldn't be failed.
I've never heard this expression, what does it mean: DIY repair person ?

thanks&regards
veghaster

DIY is...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 24, 2008 4:08 AM PST
In reply to: battery works fine

Read http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&q=define%3Adiy&btnG=Google+Search&aq=f&oq=

Sadly it appears you are thinking of the common laptop battery and not the other one inside the machine. As to the volt meter, that's only slightly advanced in repair work. If you don't own one then this means you go buy the little battery that goes inside the laptop and hope it helps.

This link -> http://www.fonerbooks.com/laptop11.htm is a nice book on DIY laptop repairs. The section I pointed to is one of the free sections but let's find a link about that CMOS or RTC BATTERY (I will NOT enter into a discussion about what to call this little battery as it has 22 names!) Let's try these -> http://www.google.com/search?hl=en&safe=off&q=MEASURE+THE+CMOS+BATTERY+VOLTAGE&btnG=Search Some have pictures!

Good hunting,
Bob

:)
by veghaster / December 25, 2008 1:24 AM PST
In reply to: DIY is...

Bob,

Yes, I'm talking about the RTC or CMOS or whatever called battery : ) The only thing I don't know is where can I locate it inside the notebook. If it's the regular CR2032 battery like desktop motherboards have, it takes nothing to change it. However, as the user/service manuals mentioned: if you have trouble's with the RTC battery, contact with you ASP.
I've googled for this item and found nothing similar (for example check out this: http://www.sparepartswarehouse.com/Toshiba,Satellite,2515CDS,Laptop,Parts.aspx)

thanks
veghaster

And ???
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 25, 2008 1:28 AM PST
In reply to: :)

It appears you are swapping yours with his and thinking this was good enough? At the price of this battery versus costs of a new laptop or service counter fees why not a new one (or two?)

The Volt meter is not optional in my world. I can't trust that the new battery is good.
Bob

yes
by veghaster / December 25, 2008 3:05 AM PST
In reply to: And ???

Bob,
which battery do you mean right now ? (sorry for misunderstanding: I meaned swapping the main batteries between the two computers)
The AC power adapter(i.e. charger) is the new one, and works perfect. I can't believe that it would affect to damage the RTC battery, otherwise it charges the main batteries fine. What do you think about ?

veghaster

Just so I'm clear.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 25, 2008 4:15 AM PST
In reply to: yes

1. I use a voltmeter to check RTC CR2032 batteries.

2. I never swap RTC batteries and hope.

All the laptops I've worked on (too many!) run off the AC just fine with or without the main battery. This is no mystery to me.
Bob

ok
by veghaster / December 25, 2008 6:32 PM PST
In reply to: Just so I'm clear.

in the case when I find the rtc battery I will follow your obvious instructions:
use a voltmeter to check the battery (doesn't matter what kind of)
&
never swap RTC battery

thank you for practical tips
Happy

regards
veghaster

