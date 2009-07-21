Laptops forum

Satellite A350D-10Y vs. Presario CQ61-230EP

by madcv / July 21, 2009 8:28 PM PDT

Hello Everyone,

I'm in a dilemma. I have two laptops in mind, within the availability in my country and price range.

Toshiba Satellite A350D-10Y (550 Euros)
Specs: http://pt.computers.toshiba-europe.com/innovation/product/Satellite-A350D-10Y/1060631/toshibaShop/false/

and...

Compaq Presario CQ61-230EP (650 Euros)
Specs: http://h10025.www1.hp.com/ewfrf/wc/document?docname=c01801137&lc=en&dlc=&cc=us&lang=&product=3984838

What gives me doubts about the Toshiba is the AMD Turion X2 processor. I know that Intel performs better and I hear/read that AMD tends to overheat. The graphics cards seem to be both on par.

Out of the two, which do you think would be the better choice?

Thanks in advance!

There's an issue here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 21, 2009 9:33 PM PDT

While I like the Intel C2D I there is no firewire I could find and no card slot to add that. So for me this model is no sale.
Bob

OK
by madcv / July 21, 2009 9:47 PM PDT
In reply to: There's an issue here.

Ok, thanks Bob. With regards to the CPU. Does the heat generated by the AMD have a significant impact on overall performance and could it lead to hardware problems in the future?

Just sharing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 21, 2009 10:15 PM PDT
In reply to: OK

I use a dv6910us for hours a day with no heat issue. But if you ran say a game, Intel or AMD units do get hot so what to say here?

And what is the future? These machines are now in my opinion 2 to 4 year devices. Proof? Just look at the battery life (cycles.) At just 300 cycles that's one year. That life is going to see a large number of posts in these forums with people very upset about repair costs in years 3 and on.

As to performance I am happy with the dv6910us running Visual Studio 2008 and such.
Bob

Thanks
by madcv / July 21, 2009 11:35 PM PDT
In reply to: Just sharing.

Thanks Bob. You've been a big help. Thank again!

