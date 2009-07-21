Satellite A350D-10Y vs. Presario CQ61-230EP

While I like the Intel C2D I there is no firewire I could find and no card slot to add that. So for me this model is no sale.
Bob
Hello Everyone,
I'm in a dilemma. I have two laptops in mind, within the availability in my country and price range.
Toshiba Satellite A350D-10Y (550 Euros)
Specs: http://pt.computers.toshiba-europe.com/innovation/product/Satellite-A350D-10Y/1060631/toshibaShop/false/
and...
Compaq Presario CQ61-230EP (650 Euros)
Specs: http://h10025.www1.hp.com/ewfrf/wc/document?docname=c01801137&lc=en&dlc=&cc=us&lang=&product=3984838
What gives me doubts about the Toshiba is the AMD Turion X2 processor. I know that Intel performs better and I hear/read that AMD tends to overheat. The graphics cards seem to be both on par.
Out of the two, which do you think would be the better choice?
Thanks in advance!