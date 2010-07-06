Sansung Galaxy S series for AT&T or TMobile??

I see that Samsung is suppose to make the Galaxy S series phone available for both AT&T and TMObile here in the US. I'm not finding any specifications as of yet. I'm currently with AT&T but intend to switch to TMobile when my contract is up.
Does anyone know if the Galaxy S series will support 3G on both AT&T and TMobile or will they issue different model phones for each carrier?
I do see that Nokia's N8 phone is suppose to support both carriers when when it becomes available.
