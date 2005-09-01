Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

General discussion

Sandisk Sansa - supported bitrates

by guyo2005 / September 1, 2005 7:59 AM PDT

I have been informed by Sandisk's technical support that the Sansa mp3 players only support mp3 files with bitrates of up to 128 kbps, and wma files with bitrates of up to 64 kbps.

I was so blown away by this seemingly impossible limitation that I had them confirm this in writing, which they did. They went as far as stating that if I attempted to play back an mp3 file with a bitrate higher than 128 kbps, "the player would not play the file".

Can anyone out there with a Sansa (preferably the 1GB E140 I've had my eyes on) share their experiences with regards to playing back mp3 files with bitrates higher than 128 kbps (or WMA files with bitrates higher than 64)?

I just find it hard to believe that the player behaves like this, and no one is screaming about it in on-line forums (Google turns up nothing!).

Please, anyone... let me know. If this limitation truly does exist, I will finally bury my hopes of buying one of these and move on to another manufacturer (though, deep down, I sort of hope Sandisk's tech reps are simply clueless...).

Thanks.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Sandisk Sansa - supported bitrates
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Sandisk Sansa - supported bitrates
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
11 total posts
Collapse -
Sansa MP3 are not rated high in quality
by treker1 / September 1, 2005 8:46 AM PDT

Sorry, No help in your MP3/WMA rate inquiry.

Butbefore buying, I recommend that you check epinions.com and dapreview.net for posts about quality in Sandisk Sansa.

If you want expandable memory MP3 on the cheap, you might check Surplus Computers. No name no memory no display (like Shuffle) player for SD memory at $17 + $0shipping.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
sansational player!
by milesd / September 1, 2005 11:25 AM PDT

I have the Sansa E 130 512mg. Same format exactly as 1 gig.
I have downladed 320, 192, and 160kb MP3's as well as 96 and 64kb WMA. You can even intermix them, and the Sansa won't blink. The tech support people gave you bad info.
The default 128kb is only for evaluating battery life.
BTW, 320 sounds Fantastic!!
This player gets some unjust critiques, but from the negatives I read, it appears the users don't care to RTFM! Even the included Earphones are hi q. They are rebadged Sony Fantopia series. If you use the large size pad, and fit it right, w the eq. set to rock..It is Sansational!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Workarounds to the biggest gripes?
by guyo2005 / September 1, 2005 6:19 PM PDT
In reply to: sansational player!

Thanks for your useful reply. I just couldn't believe a player would impose such limitations on bitrates and get away with it!

By the way, have you had any success overcoming the playback order limitation (i.e. alphabetic rather than track order)? I have read some people actually added track numbers as a prefix to mp3 file names, as well as to ID3 tag song title fields, and that the player still disregarded the track order. Any luck there?

Thanks...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I added the track number to the id3 track name...
by bozobrain / September 1, 2005 10:44 PM PDT

...and it worked fine. It ignores the file names, so if that's what people did, it wouldn't help.

I used MP3TagTools to add the track numbers to the id3 tag track name. Ignoring the track numbers is still annoying because the list of all songs is essentially unusable -- all the track one songs on the player, followed by all the track two songs, etc. Really dumb.

One nice feature of the Sansa, though, is that it looks just like an external drive (if you have an expansion memory card, it looks like yet another drive). Since the Sansa is just a drive to the PC, you can leave your original mp3's untouched and just retag the files on the player. I think you want to retag the files before turning the player back on -- it only indexes the new files, so if it doesn't realize the files have been updated, it won't reindex the track names (which have had the track numbers added). So, the sequence would be:

1. Copy over the files
2. Retag the files
3. Turn the player on

If you do (3) before (2), then it may not pick up the track number + track names.

Hopefully, they will fix this one day with firmware, then I can just delete the files on the player and copy over the files from my computer again.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Workarounds redeux
by milesd / September 2, 2005 1:14 AM PDT

Yes, as another poster mentioned, you have to tag the title with track # to play albums in order.
Just tag the Title, not the file name, and it's good to go.
Another slight gripe is as with most Digital players, you'll get the dreaded 2 second gap between tracks, so "Concerts", and suites will have an issue.
Here is a review that has some good info on the Sansa:
http://www.livedigitally.com/?p=277.
Actually, it was my buying decision clincher.
I've had the Sansa for over a month, and I have to say the little ****** grows on you!If you have a cassette adapter for your car, you'll really enjoy it there, as well.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Seems to work fine with a 192kbps rate
by bozobrain / September 1, 2005 10:55 PM PDT

I checked through the files on my Sansa. Most were 128 kbps, but I found a 192 kbps that played just fine.

The manual makes no mention of bit rate limits. The only reference to 128 kbps is about the battery life.

By the way, it does have a flimsy feel, and the user interface is slow, but it sounds fine (although I disagree with another poster about the included headphones -- I went and got my own) and it's really, really light and portable. Plus, the FM tuner has very good reception, at least compared to other radios and mp3 players I've tried.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I wish Sandisk read this forum...
by guyo2005 / September 2, 2005 3:39 AM PDT

Thanks for the great, informative replies everyone.

Now if Sandisk just took the time to look at these messages and issued a firmware update that fixed all of this player's limitations, they'd wipe out every other vendor...

Thanks again!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I own one, and I love it....
by aniym / September 2, 2005 3:28 AM PDT

and I can't believe that Sandisk said something so stupid about the bitrates. Almost everything I have is Mp3 VBR, with average bitrates like 173, 279 kpbs, or something like that. To see how many songs i could fit into the player (I have the 1 gig version) I encoded them with a third party application to 48 kbps wma, and they still work fine. I've had the player since May, with zero problems. You should get it too. here's a review I wrote for it:

http://www.epinions.com/content_186478988932

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sandisk e140
by nola7000123 / September 17, 2006 3:33 AM PDT

I just bought a SanDisk e140 inspite of the specs and discovered that it works with my MAC G5 iTunes after tweeking the MP3 ripper then dragging and dropping from finder.

The quality is still what I paid for but it's good enough for long and short distance travel. So far so good... whatcha got to loose by bumping up the bitrate and trying for yourself? It you've done that already, what's the result.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sansa E140 bitrates
by wandalynn1 / September 17, 2006 9:31 AM PDT

I use this player for the gym and put all sorts of stuff on it, nothing has failed to play. My cardio coach downloads are mp3, 192 kps. (can I make a plug for cardiocoach.com here?) I rip music from cds and usually use WMA 128 kps. I checked my downloads from emusic.com, they are WMA 128 kps. (Seems odd they aren't mp3). Everything plays. I only wish Sandisk would update the firmware to include bookmarks, I'd play audiobooks on this player, too. Not much hope of that happening, though, if their tech support is as clueless as they seem.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Headphones & Mp3 Players forum 11 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.