Sandisk Sansa - supported bitrates

...and it worked fine. It ignores the file names, so if that's what people did, it wouldn't help.



I used MP3TagTools to add the track numbers to the id3 tag track name. Ignoring the track numbers is still annoying because the list of all songs is essentially unusable -- all the track one songs on the player, followed by all the track two songs, etc. Really dumb.



One nice feature of the Sansa, though, is that it looks just like an external drive (if you have an expansion memory card, it looks like yet another drive). Since the Sansa is just a drive to the PC, you can leave your original mp3's untouched and just retag the files on the player. I think you want to retag the files before turning the player back on -- it only indexes the new files, so if it doesn't realize the files have been updated, it won't reindex the track names (which have had the track numbers added). So, the sequence would be:



1. Copy over the files

2. Retag the files

3. Turn the player on



If you do (3) before (2), then it may not pick up the track number + track names.



Hopefully, they will fix this one day with firmware, then I can just delete the files on the player and copy over the files from my computer again.