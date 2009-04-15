We purchased a ln40a630 back in dec 08. Our deciding factor between the 630 and 650 was the matte finish screen on the 630. We placed it in a room with alot of window glare potential. Our prev flat screen sony was terrible in this room. 120 hz is very important if you watch sports or any thing with fast motion. the lower price of the 630 was also a bonus. we are very pleased with the 630. good luck!!
Hi I have been researching these models for 4 weeks consumer report has A650 number 1 out of alol tvs That model is about $2700 I was set to get B550 a few less thing then 650 doesnt have 120hz but then I researched the A630 they say has better picture then 650 less glare plus other things only difference is it has 1 less hdmi 3 to 650s 4 I found it to be cheaper then 650 going for around $1900. yesterday I called Frys.com and go a price of $1499 with shipping and no tax I order it and will be here 3 to 7 days I hope this helps