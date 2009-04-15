We purchased a ln40a630 back in dec 08. Our deciding factor between the 630 and 650 was the matte finish screen on the 630. We placed it in a room with alot of window glare potential. Our prev flat screen sony was terrible in this room. 120 hz is very important if you watch sports or any thing with fast motion. the lower price of the 630 was also a bonus. we are very pleased with the 630. good luck!!