Samsung4k Tv Football issues...PLEASE HELP the NEWB !!!!!!!

OK you guys ready?!?!?!? LOL I am pulling my freaking hair out!!!!!!!!!!!!!! so i just spent the most money I ever have on a 65 inch Samsung 4k, 240 refresh rate TV Model: UN65KS8000FXZA. Everything looks amazing except football and fast moving sports on the apple tv. I use Apple TV for everything!!!! From HBOGo to Comedy Central, Netflix and NFL and it all looks amazing, Except football and any fast moving sports like soccer or tennis. Now the issue is when the ball is thrown it like blinks or when the camera moves fast following a player it gets blurry behind the player. Heres the crazy part.... when its a nationally televised game and I watch through my Xfinity cable box instead of watching it through APPLE TV this issue doesn't exist!!!!! All sports look great no stutter no blur! I bought a 4k cable for the apple tv but the xfinity box doesn't have one. I went back to HHgregg (local electronics store where i bought the tv) and they are befuddled. They said they never heard of such a problem. At first we thought it could be the NFL APP on apple tv...so I used "Apple air play mirroring" from my laptop to the tv and it was the same problem still blurry during fast movements. I also tried watching through the ESPN app and same issue! Then we thought it was the internet so i upgraded my internet to the fastest Xfinity has to offer and bought a cable to wire the modem directly to the apple tv....still nothing has changed. I went back to HHgregg three times and still nobody seems to have the answer. Why does it look good on cable box but not on the apple tv?!?!?! BAhhhhhh!!!!! PLEASE HELP!!! Thank you in advance to anyone who answered and I am more then willing to answer any questions!!