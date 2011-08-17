Samsung Youtube App on 3D LED TV not user-friendly

Nostlarj,
Although the YouTube app cannot be changed or swapped between the different model TVs, I will send this information up to the proper departments for further review. If you like, check Samsung's website for further updates on this and on all of our other products and services.
--HDTech
My parents bought a Samsung 46" TV about a year and a half ago. I just bought a Samsung 46" 3D LED TV. I love the youtube app on their tv and hate the app on my tv. I don't know why they're different. My version starts playing video right away, which I don't like at all. I have no interest most of the time in watching some random guy review other viral videos. The search function is a pain requiring far too many arrow button pushes. What happened to the cell phone texting-style input? The search results are put in one horizontal line on the bottom of the still-playing video about some kitten. The results have no titles requiring you to arrow over to one to see what is is. My parent's app comes up with a vertical list, with Title/descriptions, categories, etc. Is there any way I can revert to an older version of this app? I hate my version!