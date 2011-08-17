Samsung forum

Rant

Samsung Youtube App on 3D LED TV not user-friendly

by Nostlarj / August 17, 2011 12:58 AM PDT

My parents bought a Samsung 46" TV about a year and a half ago. I just bought a Samsung 46" 3D LED TV. I love the youtube app on their tv and hate the app on my tv. I don't know why they're different. My version starts playing video right away, which I don't like at all. I have no interest most of the time in watching some random guy review other viral videos. The search function is a pain requiring far too many arrow button pushes. What happened to the cell phone texting-style input? The search results are put in one horizontal line on the bottom of the still-playing video about some kitten. The results have no titles requiring you to arrow over to one to see what is is. My parent's app comes up with a vertical list, with Title/descriptions, categories, etc. Is there any way I can revert to an older version of this app? I hate my version!

Samsung Youtube App on 3D LED TV not user-friendly
by Samsung_CE_Tech Samsung staff / August 18, 2011 4:45 AM PDT

Nostlarj,

Although the YouTube app cannot be changed or swapped between the different model TVs, I will send this information up to the proper departments for further review. If you like, check Samsung's website for further updates on this and on all of our other products and services.

--HDTech

2011 youtube app on samsung 3D TV is so bad its a joke
by min95014 / October 9, 2011 12:13 AM PDT

Totally concure with the above post.....unbelivable that Samsung even let something this immature to be released....... FIX IT PLEASE.....

2011 youtube app on samsung 3D TV is so bad its a joke
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / October 10, 2011 10:06 AM PDT

min95014,

Samsung. you can fix the issue with a better SDK(framework)
by fghxu / November 26, 2011 11:52 AM PST

Just got the UN55D8000, the youtube app was one of the main concerns when making decision of buying this TV.
The QWERTY keyboard was the key to do search inside the Youtube app. It is an extreme disappointment. I don't even want to use the YouTube app because I can't use QWERTY keyboard.
I am a software developer, it seems to me this issue could solved by either Samsung or Youtube.
(1) Samsung smart TV could fix their software development framework. If the number keys on the QWERTY keyboard can work in current YouTube app, why alphabetic letter keys can't?
(2) YouTube(Google) develop team should be able to write a way better app than the current one. To Google developer, please look at another Samsung smart hub application - "Pandora". This application works PERFECTLY with the QWERT keyboards, Why can't yours???!!!!
The (1) method should be a better approach. because it will make other apps (e.g. Vimeo) use the QWERTY keyboard.

So, please stop saying Samsung and Youtube/Google, please stop pointing fingers, either of you can do better!!

