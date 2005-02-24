SAMSUNG YH-920 TRANSFER INFORMATION

you need to view the player as a drive in my computer. open it up and enable 'view hidden files and folders' in folder options. A magical and mysterious 'new' folder should appear called system. Double click it and open up the 'music' folder inside. voila there's all your music files!!
simply drag and drop!
you can also add mp3s etc to this folder and use the rebuild library tool that came on the utility disc...
hope this helps
Dave
Hello, does anyone knows how can i transfer my Mp3 songs form the Player back to the computer... i've tried with WMP 10 but imposible... Is there any software? Any tricks...?