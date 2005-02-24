Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

SAMSUNG YH-920 TRANSFER INFORMATION

by rsanabria80 / February 24, 2005 12:07 PM PST

Hello, does anyone knows how can i transfer my Mp3 songs form the Player back to the computer... i've tried with WMP 10 but imposible... Is there any software? Any tricks...?

4 total posts
it's easy
it's easy
by david_butt / February 24, 2005 8:32 PM PST

you need to view the player as a drive in my computer. open it up and enable 'view hidden files and folders' in folder options. A magical and mysterious 'new' folder should appear called system. Double click it and open up the 'music' folder inside. voila there's all your music files!!

simply drag and drop!
you can also add mp3s etc to this folder and use the rebuild library tool that came on the utility disc...

hope this helps

Dave

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
well...?
well...?
by Jfiel05 / February 28, 2005 1:28 AM PST
In reply to: it's easy

i tried that ; but it took FOREVER to rebuild. so long that i had to stop, and it cleared all my files.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
hhmmmm
hhmmmm
by david_butt / March 1, 2005 5:18 PM PST
In reply to: well...?

It won't take forever...it will finish eventually. Just plug it in and let it do it's thing...

Or keep flogging WMP10 see if you can get that to work... It does occasionally with mine it's just that I find the utility tool that came with it more reliable.

Sorry I can't be of more help.
-=D=-

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
