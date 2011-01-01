Samsung forum

General discussion

Samsung wants to replace panel I want them tor eplace TV

by novicemiss / January 1, 2011 12:20 AM PST

I have 2 month old PN58C8000 3D plasma TV. The problem with the TV is that white dots are firing all over the TV screen, especially noticable on any dark or black screen. Went through all the troble shooting with Samsung and was eventually told to get a tech to look at TV. The tech repair guy came out, looked at TV for about 5 mins and said that we had pixels firing all over the place and it was most likely a "bad panel". The store I bought the TV from immedaitely said they would replace the TV. Called me back later in the day and said they could give me a 50 inch TV exacty like the TV I had (replace a 50" for a 58", not happening) or replace the panel. After several phone calls they still want to put a panel in, or they are trying to talk me into that. They say it will be March before than can get a new TV replacement and that replacing the panel is "just as good" is "like having a new TV". My question: how truthful is this, I think a new TV is s the answer not a repair. How likely to have additional problems with a replacement panel somwhere down the line (after the warrenty expires)?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Samsung wants to replace panel I want them tor eplace TV
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Samsung wants to replace panel I want them tor eplace TV
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Samsung forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.