Samsung wants to replace panel I want them tor eplace TV

I have 2 month old PN58C8000 3D plasma TV. The problem with the TV is that white dots are firing all over the TV screen, especially noticable on any dark or black screen. Went through all the troble shooting with Samsung and was eventually told to get a tech to look at TV. The tech repair guy came out, looked at TV for about 5 mins and said that we had pixels firing all over the place and it was most likely a "bad panel". The store I bought the TV from immedaitely said they would replace the TV. Called me back later in the day and said they could give me a 50 inch TV exacty like the TV I had (replace a 50" for a 58", not happening) or replace the panel. After several phone calls they still want to put a panel in, or they are trying to talk me into that. They say it will be March before than can get a new TV replacement and that replacing the panel is "just as good" is "like having a new TV". My question: how truthful is this, I think a new TV is s the answer not a repair. How likely to have additional problems with a replacement panel somwhere down the line (after the warrenty expires)?