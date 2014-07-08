Samsung forum

Samsung UN75H7150 Power supply buzzing on auxiliary power

by evanroheff21 / July 8, 2014 9:03 AM PDT

Hi all,

I have a Samsung UN75H7150 TV which is about 2 months old. It is employed as a conference room solution for display of content, and it's mounted on a wheeled cart. To complete the mobility of this solution, we have also added a Duracell Powercell 1800 battery solution, as seen here: (http://www.amazon.com/Duracell-852-1807-Outlet-Rechargeable-Source/dp/B000S0VFTM).

The problem I have is that when running on auxiliary power, the TV's power supply (internal) doesn't seem happy with the output of the battery unit. A fairly loud buzzing can be heard easily from about 10ft away and closer. While looking at the back of the TV, it is coming from just right of center, along the horizontal midline of the TV, very near the power input plug.

The battery operates in a passthrough mode when plugged in to the wall. While connected to AC, the TV operates 100% as expected, with no buzz. When the connection to the AC is unplugged, the battery kicks in after a few seconds, and the TV buzz begins. It buzzes while turned off, and the buzzing is roughly twice as loud when the TV is powered on. The TV does operate correctly on battery power, aside from the buzz. As such, I'm not comfortable running it for more than a brief moment on battery, not to mention the buzz is distracting for conference room use.

With a multimeter, I measured voltage at the wall at about 119V, and voltage exiting the battery (in passthrough mode) to be the same, that is, 119V. While running on strictly battery mode, the output is around 114-115V. The TV indicates 110-120V at 50/60HZ as valid input.

Does anyone have an idea as to what may be causing the buzzing? What instruments could I use to further diagnose the power being supplied to the panel? Would a power line conditioner, or capacitor, or additional UPS with claimed support for "pure sine wave", etc. make any difference? Any other devices that I could test?

I am working to track down a UPS to use for further testing, but I would appreciate any additional ideas you all may have. I'm glad to provide any additional information if it will help to diagnose.

3 total posts

All Answers

Nod. That happens with non-true sine wave AC.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 8, 2014 9:08 AM PDT

To fix this you'll need a better power unit. Research units that produce true sine wave AC power. As all that is on the web I must stop here.
Bob

Video showing the buzz and humm.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 8, 2014 9:41 AM PDT
