Samsung forum

General discussion

Samsung UN40B7000 vs LN40B750

by yubjaman / May 27, 2010 7:04 AM PDT

Dear Samsung Tech,

I have a few days to decide between a 2009 Samsung LN40B750 and UN40B7000 and need help. The Edge lit LED design looks so much nicer/more modern but the B750 offers better connectivity, 240 Hz/2ms, and has been tested to have better performance (including HD performance). I noticed the parts list for the B7000 uses a 10bit panel vs 8bit - does that make any difference? Price is not really an issue here as I got both within $50 of each other (demo models).

I am also wondering where these models stand with respect to 2010 models and I am buying "old" technology.

I am looking to replace my crt and keep the tv for many years to come. Is there a difference in longevity between the 2?

Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Samsung UN40B7000 vs LN40B750
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Samsung UN40B7000 vs LN40B750
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Samsung UN40B7000 vs LN40B750
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / May 27, 2010 9:51 AM PDT

yubjaman,

I know that Samsung doesn't advertise "bit panels", so I'm guessing that information may have come from an independent retailer or website.

Both of these models are 2009 models, and the 2010 models (LN40C750 and UN40C7000, respectively) are now available on the market. Netflix and other widgets come on the 2010 models, and will not be available on the 2009 models. If that's a feature you really want, some of the widgets will be available on the 2010 model Blu-Ray players as well. If that's a consideration for the future, you're not likely missing out on too much.

The other option for the C7000 is 3D capabilities. 2010 models have it, 2009 models do not.

Either one is a great TV, and I appreciate you considering Samsung TVs. Let me know if you have further questions.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Samsung UN40B7000 vs LN40B750
by yubjaman / May 27, 2010 2:25 PM PDT

Thanks for your prompt reply. Unfortunately, the information in your message does not help me in making a choice between the two. Sure they are both great TVs but which one would you keep for the long run?

The widgets is not the deciding factor at this point as I know they are both loaded with the same options.

From the cnet reviews, it looks like the B750 is a top of the line LCD making it worthy of comparison of higher end LCDs/LEDs. It's been reported to have better HD performance but I have noticed that similar scenes on the B7000 seem to be more vibrant or "pop" out. However, I've noticed some trailing pixel artifacts "ghosting??" on the B7000 during standard definition shows where actors are moving but i'm not 100% sure. Also, it is reported that the B7000 has worse than average picture uniformity. On the other hand, Consumer reports has rated the B7000 higher than the B750 overall.

The B750 has better audio and component connectivity but i'm not sure if I would need it or which is the preferred type of audio port for the best audio performance. The B7000 only offers a 3.5mm optical audio port but is there a reason I would need it?

The type of bit panel used I just happened to find after doing a replacement parts search for both TVs. I noticed that the B7000 was one of the only Samsung TVs that used a 10bit replacement panel so it got me curious. Perhaps it was overkill in the design and Samsung decided to stick with the 8bit panels for other models???

any other thoughts?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Samsung UN40B7000 vs LN40B750
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / May 28, 2010 1:27 PM PDT

yubjaman,

Sorry I didn't help the first time around. Let's try this again.

The difficulty I have is saying "one is better than the other". Both units meet different needs, so making that kind of judgment call - at least from the manufacturer's standpoint - is something I'm not really able to do. I don't have bit-panel information.

Most sources are best connecting directly to your HT system or surround system. The TV won't pass a 5.1 signal from an HDMI input out through the optical audio. So I would recommend a straight audio connection from the cable box or Blu-Ray player directly to the receiver. If you're using the TV speakers, then an external output isn't necessary.

The 3.5mm output is for stereo receivers. (3.5mm to RCA in on a receiver, for instance).

There are a lot of "reported" , but that depends on the source, resolution and picture processing variables that are almost too numerous to decipher. If there's a real example you're looking for, we can discuss that. But how people report issues isn't something I personally can address. If you think there is more ghosting with the C7000, then it's likely that either one of the AutoMotion Plus settings was set too high, or it could be that you notice it more on that panel, and the C750 would fit your needs.

The C7000 does use a dongle for the single component connection, but it's pretty easy to connect.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.