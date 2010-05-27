Samsung UN40B7000 vs LN40B750

yubjaman,
I know that Samsung doesn't advertise "bit panels", so I'm guessing that information may have come from an independent retailer or website.
Both of these models are 2009 models, and the 2010 models (LN40C750 and UN40C7000, respectively) are now available on the market. Netflix and other widgets come on the 2010 models, and will not be available on the 2009 models. If that's a feature you really want, some of the widgets will be available on the 2010 model Blu-Ray players as well. If that's a consideration for the future, you're not likely missing out on too much.
The other option for the C7000 is 3D capabilities. 2010 models have it, 2009 models do not.
Either one is a great TV, and I appreciate you considering Samsung TVs. Let me know if you have further questions.
--HDTech
Dear Samsung Tech,
I have a few days to decide between a 2009 Samsung LN40B750 and UN40B7000 and need help. The Edge lit LED design looks so much nicer/more modern but the B750 offers better connectivity, 240 Hz/2ms, and has been tested to have better performance (including HD performance). I noticed the parts list for the B7000 uses a 10bit panel vs 8bit - does that make any difference? Price is not really an issue here as I got both within $50 of each other (demo models).
I am also wondering where these models stand with respect to 2010 models and I am buying "old" technology.
I am looking to replace my crt and keep the tv for many years to come. Is there a difference in longevity between the 2?
Thanks