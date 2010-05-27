Samsung UN40B7000 vs LN40B750

Thanks for your prompt reply. Unfortunately, the information in your message does not help me in making a choice between the two. Sure they are both great TVs but which one would you keep for the long run?



The widgets is not the deciding factor at this point as I know they are both loaded with the same options.



From the cnet reviews, it looks like the B750 is a top of the line LCD making it worthy of comparison of higher end LCDs/LEDs. It's been reported to have better HD performance but I have noticed that similar scenes on the B7000 seem to be more vibrant or "pop" out. However, I've noticed some trailing pixel artifacts "ghosting??" on the B7000 during standard definition shows where actors are moving but i'm not 100% sure. Also, it is reported that the B7000 has worse than average picture uniformity. On the other hand, Consumer reports has rated the B7000 higher than the B750 overall.



The B750 has better audio and component connectivity but i'm not sure if I would need it or which is the preferred type of audio port for the best audio performance. The B7000 only offers a 3.5mm optical audio port but is there a reason I would need it?



The type of bit panel used I just happened to find after doing a replacement parts search for both TVs. I noticed that the B7000 was one of the only Samsung TVs that used a 10bit replacement panel so it got me curious. Perhaps it was overkill in the design and Samsung decided to stick with the 8bit panels for other models???



any other thoughts?