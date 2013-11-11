HDTV Picture Setting forum

Samsung UE50F6400 Best Calibration Settings

by smeg1982 / November 11, 2013 6:06 AM PST

Hello all,

I've recently bought a Samsung UE50F6400 and so far I'm not all that impressed with the picture quality in SD or HD.
I've tried a few settings that I've found for Samsung LED TVs but they are for different models and although there seems to be an improvement I don't think it's as good as it could be.
I came to getting the Samsung because I had 2 brand new LG TVs fail on me within 2 months so I wasn't willing to try another, it's a shame because the LG's picture quality was amazing with very little tweaking out of the box, the Samsung on the other hand is making me pull what little bit of hair I have left out!
I'm wondering what tips you can give me to get the settings right or some suggestions you may have for your own personal UE50F6400 picture configuration.
Also is there a guide anywhere to help me use the config patterns? Because I haven't got a clue where to start with those.
Any help would be appreciated and here's the settings I currently have now which I found on another forum but they were for a different Samsung model.


Picture preset: Movie
Backlight 14
Contrast 84
Brightness: 38
Sharpness: 10
Colour: 40
Tint: G50/G50
Eco Off
Black Tone Off
Dynamic Contrast Off
Color space: Auto
Gamma: 0
Color Enhancer: Off
Color Tone: Warm2
Digital Noise Filter: Off
Mpeg noise filter: Off
Film mode: Off (greyed out, otherwise ON)
HDMI Black level: Low
Motion Plus: Off
LED Motion Plus: On

