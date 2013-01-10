Samsung UE46ES6710 smart hub app is not working

I am not able to connect to samsung HUB as getting an error message error message_003
internet not connected
but network settings is shown as connected.my samsung smart hub services is not working, all my installed apps like iplayer, youtube have been deleted automatically and samsung app icon itself is not available.
on reset i am getting an above error messgae not able to connect to internet.please let me know how this can be resolved.
TV model is Samsung UE46ES6710
