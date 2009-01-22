Samsung TV wont connect to Laptop

carlosj88,
The first thing you want to do is make sure that you have the latest BIOS update from the laptop manufacturer.
Also, check for the latest drivers.
Make sure that your output resolutions are set to send out of the secondary video card (VGA out) at a resolution that the television can display (specified in the owner's manual).
If these don't work, try restarting the computer with the PC input already in. Let me know if you see:
POST setttings
"Windows scrolling bar"
Also, start your computer in safe mode and see if that works.
Keep me posted.
--HDTech
I cant seem to connet to my Laptop (Sony Vaio VGN-FW21l) to my samsung tv model no LE40A557P2C via a VGA cable supplied with the TV, when i go to the connection menu the pc option is greyed out, my laptop see the tv but nothing is displayed on the TV, ive connected to other tvs and it worked fine
any help would be great
thanks in advance