Samsung forum

General discussion

Samsung TV wont connect to Laptop

by carlosj88 / January 22, 2009 7:58 AM PST

I cant seem to connet to my Laptop (Sony Vaio VGN-FW21l) to my samsung tv model no LE40A557P2C via a VGA cable supplied with the TV, when i go to the connection menu the pc option is greyed out, my laptop see the tv but nothing is displayed on the TV, ive connected to other tvs and it worked fine

any help would be great

thanks in advance

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Samsung TV wont connect to Laptop
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Samsung TV wont connect to Laptop
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
16 total posts
Collapse -
assistance with laptop
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 22, 2009 9:53 AM PST

carlosj88,

The first thing you want to do is make sure that you have the latest BIOS update from the laptop manufacturer.

Also, check for the latest drivers.

Make sure that your output resolutions are set to send out of the secondary video card (VGA out) at a resolution that the television can display (specified in the owner's manual).

If these don't work, try restarting the computer with the PC input already in. Let me know if you see:

POST setttings
"Windows scrolling bar"

Also, start your computer in safe mode and see if that works.

Keep me posted.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
didnt work
by carlosj88 / January 22, 2009 10:43 PM PST
In reply to: assistance with laptop

thanks for that
ive tried all that nothing woked, the drivers, bios and etc all are up to date DirectX and device manager says that the device has No problems found

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
narrow...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 23, 2009 9:08 AM PST
In reply to: didnt work

carlosj88,

I'm not even able to narrow it down. If it doesn't turn on initially for the POST screen or connect afterwards, the signal is either not getting to the television, or the connection may quite possibly be bad.

The only other thing I can think of would be the resolution isn't accepted, there's a Function Key switch that enables the signal to the VGA out, or there's a setting in the video card.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
hey
by carlosj88 / January 23, 2009 9:44 AM PST
In reply to: narrow...

hey

neither do i, well ive tried this on other tvs and my friends projector and it all works fine, what do u mean by the POST screen. well the Laptop see's the TV might of mention that eairler even asks me the options when i boot if i want to mirror or extented the screen

anyway thanks for the help

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
POST
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 23, 2009 9:57 AM PST
In reply to: hey

POST = Power On Self Test.

Sorry about that.

Try to mirror the screen. Then right click on the desktop, go to Properties, Settings and click on the blue screen with the 2 on it. Adjust the resolution settings and see if that works.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i have the EXACT same problem did you figure it out?
by laurier420 / March 3, 2009 3:11 AM PST
In reply to: POST

Honestly I am soo frusterated.. Did you figure this out? I have a Sony Vaio VGN laptop and a 40" Samsung TV and it just wont recognise the PC signal ( it is greyed out).. I have tried FN and F7 to send a signal and still nothing!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BIOS...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 4, 2009 9:54 AM PST

You did download the latest BIOS, yes?

The only other thing I can think of is a cable issue.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
This appears to be a Sony problem; here's a work-around
by zipityzap / March 19, 2009 9:22 AM PDT
In reply to: BIOS...
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
samsung tv not seeing laptop
by mosfet303 / July 10, 2009 7:14 AM PDT

I have same exact problem however mine has always worked but now my samsung tv suddenly stopped seeing my gateway laptop. pc sees tv, tv doesnt see pc. I can understand problems getting it going but to work fine one day and not the next?!?! absolutly nothing has been changed.. i only went over to hdmi input to watch some cable and when i tried to go back to pc the pc input wasnt showing and was greyed out in menu. OVERNIGHT!!!! and you cant tell me its bios or driver updates.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ME TOO!!
by rust1112 / May 9, 2010 9:01 AM PDT

I also have a VGN-n250e sony vaio laptop AND a samsung LCD TV.

connected via VGA

The PC input remains grayed out no matter what I do (resolution, extended monitor...etc)

I just updated to windows 7 and got all the drivers directly from Sony site and still nothing!...

Laptop works just fine connecting to other monitors.

Seems like a Samsung update might be necessary.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
TV not seeing PC
by dcook04 / July 1, 2010 11:12 PM PDT
In reply to: ME TOO!!

Try making your network "private" if it is "public" now.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Was connected now it won't display on tv...
by ShayeGuy / July 7, 2012 6:54 AM PDT
In reply to: assistance with laptop

Hi there,
I was already connected from my laptop to my tv and now when I change the source to PC it is saying there is No Signal. I tried turning the laptop off and back on again and the start up screen from windows displays on the television but once I hit any key to start windows normally the screen on my tv goes black and then later displays the message No Signal.

Any suggestions as to why this all of a sudden it is not working anymore. And yes i checked all the connections and everything is plugged in to where it needs to be.

Thanks so much!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Check prior discussions
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 7, 2012 7:03 AM PDT

And use System Restore to go back to when it worked.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Working cables on ebay
by akaar1 / September 18, 2009 12:46 PM PDT

FYI, 6' and 15' VGA cables that resolve this problem are available on ebay. Search 'samsung hdtv pc cable'.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
TV wont see PC
by Mosfet3032 / June 10, 2013 11:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Working cables on ebay

I found out that the video input board for the samsung's PC inputs are notoriously garbage. A $600 part to view pc on tv. Has absolutely nothing to do with drivers and needing to "roll back" your pc to make it work. The issue IS THE TV!! Samsung makes garbage tvs, My tv crashed in a million different ways since the PC port went out. Light tunnel recall, color wheel failure and tuner failure all on same TV. Great work Samsung!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 16 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.