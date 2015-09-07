Samsung forum

Question

Samsung TV unresponsive to remote

by romeshw / September 7, 2015 7:27 AM PDT

My Samsung Smart LED TV (UE40ES6410) has developed an unusual problem recently. Sometime after turning the set on (normally a few minutes, sometimes less, sometimes more), the TV becomes unresponsive to the remote. The red light on the set flashes, so a signal is being received, but the TV does not respond to any buttons pressed including the power button. The only way to fix it (temporarily) is by turning the power off at the socket, then on again, but then it happens again.

I have tried replacing batteries, resetting the TV to factory defaults, but nothing has worked. Is this likely to be the remote or the TV? Any help would be appreciated.

Model code: UE40ES6710UXXU
Version: 04

11 total posts
Clarification Request
Have you found a solution?
by vetetix / December 14, 2015 7:48 AM PST

Hi,
I have what seems to be the exact same problem with the same TV set (UE46ES6710), and it seems to get worst day after day….

Have you found a solution?
vetetix

All Answers

Answer
All the techs I know
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 7, 2015 2:34 PM PDT

Try the remote first. It's a fraction of the cost of servicing the main unit. Did you try your smart phone with a remote control app?

Answer
try a universal remote
by renegade600 / September 7, 2015 3:01 PM PDT

something similar happened to me with the original remote on my tv. It was finally solved by getting a universal remote.

Answer
still no luck
by romeshw / September 9, 2015 7:35 AM PDT

Thanks for the suggestion guys. I do happen to have a Samsung surround sound with remote which can double as a TV remote, but the problem persists.

Interestingly, the problem only seems to occur when watching regular TV channels but not, for example, when watching a video file from a USB stick.

By the way, I have updated the firmware to the most recent version (2.005)

Any Joy?
by Y15HAL / September 12, 2016 4:04 AM PDT
In reply to: still no luck

Hi,

I have the same issue, and wondered if you had any joy with this?

Mine is very intermittent and can happen once a week, or the other day, happened twice in like an hour! Sad

I've contacted Samsung as the TV is still under warranty, but they want to take the TV away and monitor it as the issue is intermittent. I can't really live (or should I say the kids) without a TV!

Same issue
by Rboyer3065 / April 1, 2017 4:19 PM PDT
In reply to: Any Joy?

I have same issue with my Samsung
Unplugging for a few minutes sometimes resolves but I see way too many of these issues pop up on forums for Samsung not to address this.
They have been no help to me
My set is 2 years old 55" smart tv

Samsung no help?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 1, 2017 4:29 PM PDT
In reply to: Same issue

If Samsung does not offer repair on a 2 year set, here in my state you report them to the California B.E.A.R. Sometimes folk want free out of warranty repair but didn't write that.

Answer
Fix by replacing the wifi module/power button/ir receiver
by quicks0rt / April 25, 2017 9:34 PM PDT

Hi, seems like this may be dredging up an old post, but for those other than the OP who are having this issue, my fix was replacing the WIFI module in the TV.

Typically it comes attached with the power button and IR sensor (located lower left corner from the back). I've noticed that sometimes the TV is responsive when network connection was severed (both wired and wireless) and when TV is no longer trying to connect. It seems like when the WIFI module is not working, the TV seems to go into infinite wait for the freaking network to response. Not the greatest OS design by Samsung's dev, and in fact, renders the TV useless just because one unimportant TV component failed (yes, network connection is not that important when you're primarily using it for air channels or cable service).

The integrated module is typically 10 dollars on eBay or other parts store. Purchase one (make sure to buy one that has all three integrated: WIFI, power button, and IR sensor) and open the back of the TV (using Philips screwdriver), and at the lower left, you should be able to easily remove two wire connectors and pull out after removing one silver screw and squeezing the two clips. Replace it with your new part and after putting all back together, reset the TV to factory default.

Of course, this is may not completely be your problem, but worth a shot if you have a similar symptoms as I did.

Fixed
by Jabbathehut64 / January 26, 2018 11:15 AM PST

You sir are a genius ! £15 Wi-fi module from eBay - unresponsive remote problem sorted! Thank you very much

Failing sensor signal
by Watchillgirl / February 11, 2018 5:20 PM PST
In reply to: Fixed

My Samsung 5500 series is also not responding to my remote, after basic trouble shooting. The signal light stays on flickering and does not respond to my remote, except waving my remote towards tv causes it to switch back and forth from channel to giude page. If I completely cover remote signal the signal on tv goes away. Samsung states may be a tv signal light problem . Does anyone have an idea?

