Samsung TV unresponsive to remote

Hi, seems like this may be dredging up an old post, but for those other than the OP who are having this issue, my fix was replacing the WIFI module in the TV.



Typically it comes attached with the power button and IR sensor (located lower left corner from the back). I've noticed that sometimes the TV is responsive when network connection was severed (both wired and wireless) and when TV is no longer trying to connect. It seems like when the WIFI module is not working, the TV seems to go into infinite wait for the freaking network to response. Not the greatest OS design by Samsung's dev, and in fact, renders the TV useless just because one unimportant TV component failed (yes, network connection is not that important when you're primarily using it for air channels or cable service).



The integrated module is typically 10 dollars on eBay or other parts store. Purchase one (make sure to buy one that has all three integrated: WIFI, power button, and IR sensor) and open the back of the TV (using Philips screwdriver), and at the lower left, you should be able to easily remove two wire connectors and pull out after removing one silver screw and squeezing the two clips. Replace it with your new part and after putting all back together, reset the TV to factory default.



Of course, this is may not completely be your problem, but worth a shot if you have a similar symptoms as I did.