Samsung TV unresponsive to remote

Hi,
I have what seems to be the exact same problem with the same TV set (UE46ES6710), and it seems to get worst day after day….
Have you found a solution?
--
vetetix
My Samsung Smart LED TV (UE40ES6410) has developed an unusual problem recently. Sometime after turning the set on (normally a few minutes, sometimes less, sometimes more), the TV becomes unresponsive to the remote. The red light on the set flashes, so a signal is being received, but the TV does not respond to any buttons pressed including the power button. The only way to fix it (temporarily) is by turning the power off at the socket, then on again, but then it happens again.
I have tried replacing batteries, resetting the TV to factory defaults, but nothing has worked. Is this likely to be the remote or the TV? Any help would be appreciated.
Model code: UE40ES6710UXXU
Version: 04