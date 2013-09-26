Samsung forum

Samsung TV UE46F6500 - Issues with MOV and TS files

by fernbedienung03 / September 26, 2013 7:32 PM PDT

Hi,

I just bought a new UE46F6500 (current Firmware version is 1111), mainly to play back MOV and TS files from my Synology NAS besides watching TV. The TV says that it currently (!) cannot play back the following files (possilby a weird translation into German?):

- MOV files from a Canon IXUS 1000 and a Canon Powershot S100 (1920*1080) - no play back at all
- MOV files from a Canan IXUS 750 (640*480). The message here says that "... there might be issues in playing back..." and in fact the issue is the sound which is not available correctly (the video in this case is ok)
- TS files, i.e. TV recordings via Synology NAS and DVBLink. The weird thing here is that it can play back some recordings of the same type and others not (tried with SD and 720p - as said, some SD recordings can be played back others not, same for 720p) - interestingly I seem not to have any issues with 1080p files.

Interestingly
- MOV files from iPhone 4S (1920*1080) can be played back with the F6500, also MOV files from an IXUS 110 (1280*720)
- and TV channels can be streamed "directly" from NAS independent of the format (SD, HD), i.e. in this case they are not streamed from the NAS hard disc
- Further the 640*480 MOV files from the IXUS 750 can be played back without any issues from an UE40ES6000 series
- Also, I have not had any issues at all with playing back any of the above formats with a C7700 (even though the manual did not listen MOV files at all).
- Needless to say that I don't have any issues with playing back above formats with any DLNA client available for iOS, Windows, etc.

So, I would really be grateful to get hints so that my MOV and TS files get up and runing on the new F-series. My frustration is quite big because I went for the F6500 as everything I need worked well on a C7700

Thanks
fb03

All Answers

That sounds like the usual video encoding issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 26, 2013 7:50 PM PDT

Unlike your PC a HDTV has limited video decoding. To get into why these do not play you must dive into the video encoding with a tool like MEDIA INFO then check your HDTV's supported encoding list. This is usually in the product manual as to what encoding is supported.

If your video file is not supported it should not play.
bob

Do Samsung change / reduce support of formats over time?
by fernbedienung03 / September 26, 2013 9:07 PM PDT

I understand your point. But I would assume that at least a MOV file with a 640*480 resolution, a frame rate of 30f/s, a data rate of 17Mb/s and 1 channel PCM is supported (as supported by ES6000 series and even C7700).

I was not ready to believe that newer models support less formats than older ones - can that really be true? And - as said - I had no issues replaying all these formats with the C-series.

fb03

Re: formats
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 26, 2013 9:15 PM PDT

That's a good point.

This forum mostly is a US forum, and the Samsung staff visiting it doesn't have access to internal documentation about models sold in other countries. So the best thing to do, if the user manual doesn't help, is to contact your local Samsung customer service (from your username I guess you live in Germany).

If they can't help, and the shop can't either, it's time to return the TV and buy something that works for you. Be sure to take examples of these files with you to the shop and see for yourself they play on whatever make and model you consider. This is really tricky stuff, and I shouldn't believe what any salesperson tells you without seen a demo.

Kees

And that's why we dive into the encoding
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 26, 2013 11:17 PM PDT

Then check the supported encoding list. I can't do this for you but I can tell you the software I use and the manual I reach for.

-> About the other series, encoding support changes with the model. The reasons could be some patent is under contest or something else.

Have you noticed a deep decline in folk that understand the patent issues?
Bob

Recordings from encrypted channels not played back (HDCP?)
by fernbedienung03 / September 28, 2013 9:59 AM PDT

Just found out that my Samsung UE46F6500 cannot playback TS files (i.e. TV recordings created with a Synology NAS and the DVBLink recording software) which are based on encrypted channels. Programs from non-encrypted channels are not an issue at all for the F6500.

Note that - of course - I use a CI module and an official TV smart card for decrypting these protected channels on my USB receiver dongle connected to the Synology NAS. Also, I can stream such channels via the Synology and DVBLink directly to the F6500. Also, it is not an issue for my Samsung C7700 to play back programs from encrypted channels. iPAD DLNA clients (e.g. 8player) also have no issues with programs from any "encrypted" channels.

Is this a bug in the latest Samsung Smart TVs or in the DVBLink recording SW, or is there a policy behind that (what I do not hope)?

fb03

I see I can't help here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 28, 2013 9:13 PM PDT

I covered the encoding, how to look at the encoding and then check it on the list but it appears that is not what you need.

At this point you need to make those phone calls and tell them you want it fixed and if they can't you take the actions most consumers do.
Bob

