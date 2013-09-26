Samsung TV UE46F6500 - Issues with MOV and TS files

Hi,



I just bought a new UE46F6500 (current Firmware version is 1111), mainly to play back MOV and TS files from my Synology NAS besides watching TV. The TV says that it currently (!) cannot play back the following files (possilby a weird translation into German?):



- MOV files from a Canon IXUS 1000 and a Canon Powershot S100 (1920*1080) - no play back at all

- MOV files from a Canan IXUS 750 (640*480). The message here says that "... there might be issues in playing back..." and in fact the issue is the sound which is not available correctly (the video in this case is ok)

- TS files, i.e. TV recordings via Synology NAS and DVBLink. The weird thing here is that it can play back some recordings of the same type and others not (tried with SD and 720p - as said, some SD recordings can be played back others not, same for 720p) - interestingly I seem not to have any issues with 1080p files.



Interestingly

- MOV files from iPhone 4S (1920*1080) can be played back with the F6500, also MOV files from an IXUS 110 (1280*720)

- and TV channels can be streamed "directly" from NAS independent of the format (SD, HD), i.e. in this case they are not streamed from the NAS hard disc

- Further the 640*480 MOV files from the IXUS 750 can be played back without any issues from an UE40ES6000 series

- Also, I have not had any issues at all with playing back any of the above formats with a C7700 (even though the manual did not listen MOV files at all).

- Needless to say that I don't have any issues with playing back above formats with any DLNA client available for iOS, Windows, etc.



So, I would really be grateful to get hints so that my MOV and TS files get up and runing on the new F-series. My frustration is quite big because I went for the F6500 as everything I need worked well on a C7700



Thanks

fb03