Samsung TV & Spotify loggin on

by diyisfun / January 29, 2015 11:00 PM PST

Had my TV for about 18mths (its great), tried to use spotify, I used it when I first got the TV. When I try to log on, I can see my user name, but the password associated with that has been changed, I cant see an option to change the password. So I tried new user, I have tried via my active Spotify & Facebook, neither way can I get on, keeps saying password or user name mismatch (or something like that).
I know my user name & passwords are correct as I can log out on my other devices & log in again.
Any suggestions. Yes the TV did install the latest Spotify.

Bugs like that
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 29, 2015 11:32 PM PST

Sounds like they didn't test this. There is some trick about changing countries, resets and a reset only Samsung can do. I'd make that call to Samsung then Spotify support.
Bob

Samsung TV & Spotify loggin on
by diyisfun / January 30, 2015 6:31 PM PST

Ok problem sorted.
I uninstalled Spotify, then reinstalled.
Tried to log in & get a different error message.
The error message implies that only Spotify premium will work on smart TV's.

This may help others.

