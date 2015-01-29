Samsung TV & Spotify loggin on

Sounds like they didn't test this. There is some trick about changing countries, resets and a reset only Samsung can do. I'd make that call to Samsung then Spotify support.
Bob
Had my TV for about 18mths (its great), tried to use spotify, I used it when I first got the TV. When I try to log on, I can see my user name, but the password associated with that has been changed, I cant see an option to change the password. So I tried new user, I have tried via my active Spotify & Facebook, neither way can I get on, keeps saying password or user name mismatch (or something like that).
I know my user name & passwords are correct as I can log out on my other devices & log in again.
Any suggestions. Yes the TV did install the latest Spotify.