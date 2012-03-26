Treason607,
I don't know. It would be best to call 800-SAMSUNG back and inquire.
I just called Samsung about flickering on my LCD tv. They did not mention the warranty over the phone. They scheduled a time for a technician to come to my house and look at the tv. They gave me a transaction number for Samsung and a ticket number for the technician. After the phone call, I immediately received an email saying when the technician was scheduled to come. In the email, it lists my warranty information and shows that it is out of date. At no point in the phone conversation did the representative mention pricing. Does this mean that Samsung paying for the visit and repair?
