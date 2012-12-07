All excited about my new 55ES7100. Bought one from amazon, moved my old LCD to my bed room and hooked up ES7100 in my living room on a samsung ultra slim wall mount.



All my eagerness and excitement is gone in the air few minutes after the TV is turned on. Picture is grainy on some channel/videos and others picture is not sharp.



Thought thats the issue with my dish network though I never had problems with it on my previous TV, ordered a new HD DVR and the problem still exists. Then removed all the cables from reciever and ran them through TV. No improvement.Took to a friends house who is my neighbour and hooked up the TV to his comcast cable and still the same issue.



Called samsung support and he walked me through the diagnostic image which is good. he confirmed the TV is good, since the image is looking good. But the problem is not with still image, its with the videos. I displayed my images from my DSLR which had no issues, its only with the video, no matter what (Cable, blue ray, dvd, Externap hard drive, you tube app), the result is same.



Samsung rep tells me he is not convinced that the problem is with TV. I spend enough time on call with them and am tired. I asked for support to come over and take a look himself, but they said they wont provide service for bad picture (really , this is what I get for my $1600 TV in first week). I gave up and called amazon and they asked me to just pack it and they will pick it up and refund either my money or another TV.



Decided that I will not go with samsung again (not just TV, but alsoplanned on samsung S3 which I decided to drop). I am returning it for an LG LM8600. I have seen it at a friends place and I liked the picture. Not that all samsung tv's are bad , there are friends who proudly display their samsung tv's, but I might have got a defective one. I am ok with getting a defective set which I cna always exchnage for another one from amazon, but the customer support from samsung threw me off. This is not what I expected from a international giant and leading TV manufacturer.