Samsung SPH-M520 - want to use my mp3's as ringtones...

by AiXeLsyD13 / June 15, 2008 11:18 PM PDT

Is there any way to get my Samsung SPH-M520 to use my mp3's as ringtones?

Is there any way to get my Samsung SPH-M520 to use my mp3's as ringtones? I know there's no obvious way. They fool you with the "use my content" link under ringers... that doesn't let you access the mp3's on the MicroSD card. It can only access downloaded ringtones. Any way to trick the phone into letting me use my own custom ringtones?

(Sprint is my carrier... why are they so ridiculous about customization like that???)

6 total posts
Sprint
by AiXeLsyD13 / June 19, 2008 5:15 AM PDT

Why does sprint make it so difficult to use your own content?

ringtones for samsung m520
by scrawnyguy78 / June 22, 2008 2:33 PM PDT
In reply to: Sprint

honestly its not sprint, its samsung and the way they made the phone. if you have internet on your phone you have to go to their site to get ringtones as far as i know, but if ur like me and have a mp3 converter that converts mp3 format files to 3g2 (the video camera on your phone uses this format), you can change it to the video format and set it as a video ringer with only audio. when you send it to your phone it'll come up as a white box with a red "x" in the middle. whoever you want to set that as you can edit their phone # and do it that way. for mac users just google 3g2 video converters and it'll give you a few sites to go to. some are free trial downloads and others you have to pay for online. windows users can use the www.xilisoft.com and do the same thing. its cool i just downloaded one for my mac and IT WORKS!!!! good luck and have fun when you find one thats compatible for you computer.

Interesting...
by AiXeLsyD13 / June 23, 2008 3:43 AM PDT

Seems like a long process, but worth it. Ha ha ha. I will definitely try this out.

Ventones.com
by AiXeLsyD13 / July 21, 2008 9:41 AM PDT

I actually went to www.ventones.com at the suggestion of another, and it worked out awesome.

Ventones.com
by orioncs3000 / August 21, 2008 11:56 PM PDT
In reply to: Ventones.com
