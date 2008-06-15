Samsung SPH-M520 - want to use my mp3's as ringtones...

Why does sprint make it so difficult to use your own content?
Is there any way to get my Samsung SPH-M520 to use my mp3's as ringtones?
Is there any way to get my Samsung SPH-M520 to use my mp3's as ringtones? I know there's no obvious way. They fool you with the "use my content" link under ringers... that doesn't let you access the mp3's on the MicroSD card. It can only access downloaded ringtones. Any way to trick the phone into letting me use my own custom ringtones?
(Sprint is my carrier... why are they so ridiculous about customization like that???)