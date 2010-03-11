samsung sorround sound bd1220, cant watch freeview!

I have recently purchased BD1220 surround sound system, and also have the 40" full HD TV LE40B652T4W. I currently have an optical cable and HDMI cable going between the receiver and the TV, and have freeview tuned in the TV.
DVD's play through the surround sound absolutely fine, but when I try and watch channels on freeview, and through the surround sound the signal goes compleetly.
Does anyone know why this is and what i can do as its really frustrating!!!
Any help appreciated, thanks
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.