by NifNif8 / January 8, 2014 10:12 AM PST

I purchased the samsung LED smart tv and set it up in Sunday and it seemed to work brilliantly, then on Monday night it started turning itself off constantly and has been doing it ever since. I finally managed to get it to stay on more than 30 seconds tonight and turn off the sleep setting and other auto turn off settings but then minutes later it did it again. Its driving me crazy. Could it be I need a better aerial? Heeeeeeelp

Samsung Smart TV turning off
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Samsung UN46ES7100
by Fitmiss / December 11, 2015 1:11 PM PST

My TV is 2.5 years old and just started turning on and off. It does this 8-10 times every few minutes then stays on. I've read on the internet about a lot of people having this problem. I've read that it may involve Samsung using too small of a capacitor.

I expected more from Samsung. I don't think it is just firmware. Anyone have any ideas of a permanent fix or recourse with Samsung.

Collapse -
possible solution
by mf_UK / December 30, 2015 11:35 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung UN46ES7100

After looking for a solution on the web in forums or videos and by a comment made by a friend I was able to fix the issue. Firstly ensure that eco solution and sleep timer are off. Then find the power button on the TV (not remote) and power the tv on and off to see if the response is the same (to see if it takes as long to turn on) and last, but most importantly, while off (with the tv button) change the remote batteries to brand new ones. My tv has in the past two days turned immediately on and never powered back off. A friend of mine who works with tv's said that one brand he uses turns the volume off when batteries are no longer good. Hope it helps.

Collapse -
Samsung UN46ES7100 - Turns on and Off
by Fitmiss / February 23, 2016 10:31 AM PST
In reply to: possible solution

My TV (Samsung Samsung UN46ES7100) doesn't have an on / off button. All controls are on the remote.

If many of our Samsung Televisions of different model numbers are having the same problem, there must be a defect that Samsung keeps producing with its various models. Someone suggested that Samsung uses under powered capacitors to save a few cents on each TV.

Collapse -
Samsung UN46ES7100 - Turns on and Off
by Fitmiss / February 23, 2016 10:34 AM PST

In addition to turning on and off, it can't seem to find my router either. I have Verizon Fios Quantum and every other devices finds the router except for this TV.

This old thread
This old thread
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 23, 2016 10:50 AM PST

I'd make a new post. But for Samsung TVs you keep the distance to 20 feet or less for WiFi. Or use a powerline bridge for a better experience. There are other reasons for no connection but this is an old thread.

Collapse -
possible solution works!
by letsleap / March 16, 2017 9:35 AM PDT
In reply to: possible solution

I guess it's early days but I tried this half hour ago and so far, hey presto! This comes after a couple of days of leaving off for 24 hrs, then retrying - unsuccessfully. Also changed all the ECO and Anynet parameters that other folk have recommended, and did a couple of factory resets - all to no avail.
However, switching off the power off and back on again, (with batteries out of the remote) and then switching on with the tv on/off button, then putting new batteries (and they weren't old ones before) it seems to have solved the problem.
Now, I can't guarantee that this final solution was the one that did the trick, given every previous attempt at trying to correct the fault; however, it was after this last 'simple' restart and new batteries that the tv seems back to normal. It's worth pointing out that this is the first time the tv has gone awol in 4 or so years even though there have needed to be battery changes in the past. The 'possibly faulty' batteries were Maplin Extra Long Life(!) - these have been replaced with 2 x IKEA AAA's.
As with all techy stuff, it's worth being patient, go back to the beginning and start from scratch. More often than not, a solution is close at hand and quite simple, especially when 'updates' are automatically applied. Not so with my Packard Bell Netbook, however, the BSOD after an update in November 16 left me with an useable PC. Downloading an ISO from Microsoft, I was eventually able to install a new Win 10 OS (rather than the Win 7 upgrade to Win 10 which I was running), whilst keeping access to all my files - unfortunately the apps were lost. Once I find the license key I should be able to reinstall MS Office 2010!!

Collapse -
Eco solution fixed my problem
by LezGrl79 / October 17, 2017 6:53 PM PDT
In reply to: possible solution

Thanks for this. I couldn't figure out why my tv turned off every 4 hours. I had all the timers off. But seeing your comment I checked the eco solution and sure enough that was what was making it turn it off. I play video games so it was always inconvenient when my tv would say I have 30 seconds to press a button before it turns off. And of course whenever that happened I couldn't find the remote.

Collapse -
Samsung support on tv powering off
by DShawshops / March 22, 2016 10:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Samsung UN46ES7100

I am convinced the replies with solutions to the power on/off are phonies.

Just so you know, I hold a masters in industrial engineering and so was willing and able to doggedly pursue each and every suggested solution with attention to detail. The best result was a fix that lasted a couple of weeks. Frustration coupled with hours and hours wasted! We ended up replacing our 2 year old 65" Samsung with a competitor's set.

It is obvious from the forum that this has been going on for years.
It is almost impossible to accept that Samsung isn't aware of the issue.

TRY ECOSOLUTION
TRY ECOSOLUTION
by ChicagoNick / August 9, 2016 10:16 PM PDT

I had this problem and I was able to fix it by going into the menu and the ECO section, turning off all the 3 functions that cut power to the tv ... there's three different ones at that one ECO option... Menu > system > eco solution.. turn off all three. that worked for me.

Collapse -
Same problem on our JS8000 Samsung
by donnabbennett / October 3, 2016 4:27 PM PDT
In reply to: TRY ECOSOLUTION

Another solution posted on a different site is the checking of the lamp. It may need replacement, but possibly just needs to be loosened from its socket and then pressed firmly back into place.

Collapse -
i think i managed to find a solution
by ramid8 / October 28, 2016 7:14 AM PDT

after getting deep into my issue which is about my smart tv sudden turn off for 3 time cycle with 5 min between cycles . I noticed that when the tv gets into this issue there is no wi-fi ( that I think u all know) . then when I restarted it to factory default , I can connect to internet and it would do a software update to the smart-hub.
each time I noticed there is no wi-fi I prepared my self for turning off situation ( got it filmed just to see that I predicted the turning off/on cycle correctly ).
to get to the point, I saw that the hardware software is no longer being updated ( mine is 02006) so the problem is related to smart-hub and wi-fi with no internet connection .
I tried not to work in dhcp mode for network but to give a static address
and from that time ( one week ago ) there is no smart-hub update nor turning off/on issue.
try it however think he issued the same symptoms
tx

Thank you!!!
Thank you!!!
by littelvick / October 28, 2016 8:11 AM PDT

Sure worth trying!

FWIW
FWIW
by adrindc / October 28, 2016 8:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Thank you!!!

It was suggested to me that since the problem only occurred when I was trying to access a source via we AV receiver that the receiver might be the problem. Just tightened the cables and so far no further problems. In my case, though, the TV worked fine when I was using its own Smart Aps, so it might be a different case.

Collapse -
Another solution posted on a different site is the checking
by barrybrent / November 21, 2017 4:27 AM PST

what lamp?

Collapse -
My Samsung TV stays on for 25 seconds and then shuts off wha
by Duchy899 / February 21, 2018 10:54 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung UN46ES7100

I moved my 70 inch Samsung TV from one spot to the other and then all of a sudden the TV shut off I turn it back on and stays on for 25 seconds and then just shuts off by itself does anybody out there know how to remedy this if so could you please help

Collapse -
sounds like oveheat problem
by James Denison / February 21, 2018 11:08 AM PST

but could be other things, like change in power to the receptacle. Have you tried it again where it was before, see if it does the same there now too?

Collapse -
Clarification Request
(NT) My Samsung smart tv is not getting on
by carrykrish / February 1, 2016 1:43 PM PST
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Smart TV problem
by Haal36 / February 13, 2016 8:05 AM PST

My smart tv ua46es7500 keeps turning off then on by itself every time why?

Collapse -
Clarification Request
Smart TV problem
by Haal36 / February 13, 2016 8:08 AM PST

My smart tv ua46es7500 keeps turning off then on by itself every time why?

Collapse -
Clarification Request
Turn off
by Cboom1978 / September 12, 2016 10:48 AM PDT

50 inch

Collapse -
Clarification Request
Automatic turnOff and On of new Samsung UHD 4k TV
by Mdshadmanislam / September 17, 2016 2:40 PM PDT

Have purchase the Tv yestarday and after installing the Tv in the hanger,it was working great.After a few hours the Tv automatically started turning Off and On.Its been hours still its not turning On probably.Thought the sound and screen appears for 1/2 secs then again on and off continues.what might be the problem???

Collapse -
Clarification Request
UN40JU7100FXZA Samsung Smart 4K tv shuts itself off....
by Gramofhree / September 25, 2016 3:16 PM PDT

Help, I bought this in 12- 2015. Replaced a Samsung I had for 8 years with no problems....any ideas?
It just shots itself off, i try to turn it on, it will turn on for a few seconds and then shut down....after many tries, it will stay on, but who knows for how long.
THX!

All these
All these
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 25, 2016 3:23 PM PDT

Had 1 year warranties. Don't delay and fall out of warranty. Also, get a price on adding another year or two to the warranty.

While I have ideas, they are not applicable to in warranty units.

Collapse -
Samsung 4K smart tv
by Dreahoff / October 18, 2016 7:15 AM PDT

Hello! I just came across what you wrote and I have the same tv and got it about a month after you! Same problem it would stay on 30 seconds and then go black! This just started happening! But I could change the input to my DVD player and it would work! And then I would go back to hdmi 1 and have to do that a couple times for it to stay on. I called Samsung and they made me reset it back to factory settings. And then we did software update and now it works! You can call them and they can walk you through it! Apparantly it's like an iPhone. Every so often you have to do a software update to the most recent version. So fingers crossed now it's working and I'm thinking it's a glitch and acts funny just like apple products act crazy if you don't do the update. Eventually the apps don't run right. Anyway try that and see if it works! If you go to menu.... then down to customer support... then software update you can do that! If not go back to reset the tv back to factory settings. Then by the next day you should get a software update on the tv and you can hit update now if it doesn't do it when you go into menu. Hope this helps!

Flag
Collapse -
Collapse -
Needs software update and set back factory setting
by Dreahoff / October 18, 2016 7:25 AM PDT

Also in addition I too had a Samsung for 8 years and replaced with this one. I see you got yours a few weeks before me and a few weeks ago wrote about the problem. And now a few weeks later I'm having the same problem. The one we had 8 years ago was not a smart tv. So anyone with a smart Samsung tv may experience the same type of issues if they don't update it because it runs off the internet and is like a computer. But hopefully what I wrote you prior will help!

Collapse -
Answer
Samsung Smart TV turning off
by EfficiencyExpert / January 8, 2014 10:18 AM PST

We have the same problem. Purchased ours 1 year ago. Doesn't seem to be the sleep timer, or the cable signal. It is unpredictable. Sometimes it goes off after being on for 30 seconds. Then several days-no issues. THen it happens again. Or stays on for 1+ hours, then goes off for no reason. It's very irritating.
Looking forward to reading about a solution.

Collapse -
At 1 year, in the USA...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 8, 2014 10:40 AM PST

You quickly head to samsung.com to register the set and might get 3 more months warranty. Then you call it in to let them fix it.
Bob

Collapse -
Re: Samsung Smart TV turning off
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 10, 2014 1:04 AM PST

Hi EfficiencyExpert & NifNif8,

I'm very sorry to hear that has happened. In order for me to help you most accurately, please provide the complete model code for this device.

Regards,
HD Tech

Collapse -
Samsung smart TV turns off model mumber
by EfficiencyExpert / January 11, 2014 7:10 AM PST

UN55ES6150 = Model
254D3CYC601691K = Serial number
Thank you

