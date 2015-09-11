Samsung Smart TV suddenly not so smart?

Thread display:
I would suggest interference instead
Maybe neighbor just got wireless internet and has his running at 100% power on the same channel as your wifi is using. Maybe neighbors on both sides are running the same channel on the router. Swap router channels. Use a wifi enabled PC to check the signals and their channels in your area.
Wifi Analyzer...
I had Wifi connection and stability issues and found an Android App (free) that shows all the available networks in your area. It analyzes them by showing you what channels they broadcast on. I configured my Wifi to use a channel free from other Wifi's in the neighborhood and the issues went away. Search the Play Store for "Wifi Analyzer" you will find this app very helpful many times over!!!
It's your software
My smart TV just did the same thing. All I did was go to settings and did some kind of software update. When it's complete your TV will turn off. As soon as I turned it back on the smart TV was smart again.
About that 15 feet. It's changing. Here's why.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
September 4, 2015 3:58 PM PDT
As more and more folk get more and more WiFi devices, these devices and a neighbor's new WiFi can reduce range. Let's look at 802.11n's wide stretch over the WiFi band with this graphic.
My advice is to follow Samsung distance advice as Smart TVs appear to not have the range as our laptops and phones.
My preference is to get wired to the TV for the best experience possible.
update router or use electric line LAN connection
by
agleimer
/
September 11, 2015 5:51 PM PDT
Go for an updated ac router (if you insist on Wi-Fi), as it will solve the problem and help signal speed for all your devices. Or, get the new Netgear Powerline 1200 units that use your electric lines to provide fast signal. They really work well. I have them beating out a Nighthawk router at my place. Use new Cat7 cables with them for full ability, not the wires in the box.
Or get a wi-fi dongle...
by
JCitizen
/
September 11, 2015 9:20 PM PDT
Like Chrome Cast, ROKU, or Slingbox. Plugs into one of the HDMI ports - VOILA! Use your cellphone as a tether, and get rid of DSL internet, land line, and cable TV. Everyone is doing it here, because of the outrageous charges for all three services.
Before you act...
by
e3xit
/
February 8, 2016 9:34 AM PST
Netflix and other streaming apps like Hulu and YouTube can easily use up a LOT of data, so be careful to make certain you won't deal with data overages before switching. I use Netflix and my PC a fair amount as a stay at home parent, and my data usage averages around 300 GB per month. Most 4G cellular carriers will start to throttle your connection to 2G LONG before you reach anywhere close to 300 GB of data - generally depending on your carrier they start throttling between 2 GB and 10 GB per month.
Even if you have unlimited data, the guarantee is for unlimited data, not necessarily at a high speed. Granted, I use more data then a lot of people, so it is possible you are well under the 300 GB per month usage that I have, but even so, most people are still in the 50-150 GB range more than likely when they stream Netflix frequently. Personally, I don't have cable, so Netflix, YouTube, and other internet based sites are my only source of digital entertainment, but even so I still use far less data then other people who torrent a lot of music and high definition movies from illicit sites.
So tl;dr - Tethering via cell phone to use streaming services is generally a poor solution unless you only do so on rare occasions.
Anecdotal evidence but..
by
JCitizen
/
February 8, 2016 1:09 PM PST
Every one I know is doing this now, to cut the cord with land line, cable tv, and internet. They use Tracphone's or Walmart's Straight Talk service, and even if you run into the data limit, most phones are able to download at the slow rate and save to memory, for watching later. It was worked like a charm for them all, and no extra charges, because it is unlimited data - yes their is a throttling limit, but I've already addressed that concern. I've heard no complaints from any of them yet.
Same problem
I had absolutely the same problem. Every thing in the house worked except for the Samsung TV which was just a little over three years of age. I plugged an Amazon Firestick into one of the HDMI ports and the WIFI worked fine on the TV. I have a friend who works for one of the electronic stores he diagnosed a bad WIFI board on the set. The set is a 40inch Samsung which now sits in my home office with the Firestick for watching stuff and listening to music. We got a new 50inch Samsung Smart TV for the family room and all is fine now in our home. Oh, the 15 feet is just a little BS. My router is on the second floor and the TV is in the family room on the first floor. We do have an enhancer on the balcony pointed down into the first floor. But, the enhancer is well over 15 feet away. We have had no problems, except for an occasional, very rare, Router and modem reset.
Ethernet Powerline
Get an ethernet powerline kit to connect between your router and the TV. This can be added to, to connect other devices, and is much more reliable, and secure, than Wi-Fi. If you must have Wi-Fi it can be used to connect an extender.
Another direct conn alternative
I stumbled on this: Many TV set-top boxes have an Ethernet port on the back. Mine (made by Motorola) works like a bridge. So if you have signal to the set top box, you can connect a cat5 cable from the set-top box to your Samsung's ethernet port and there's a good chance it will connect to your internet/TV service provider's residential gateway/router.
I agree with the person who said the distance limitation was bogus. It sounds like a call-center ploy to avoid actual work while pumping up completion stats.
Cable and Ethernet are also disconnected from Smart TV
We have changed to an Ethernet connection it we have a download speed of over 50mps and still there was no connection to the Smart TV. We had to buy a Chromecast dongle to overcome the problem. I fail to understand why it can be reliable with any other device like T-Box and Chromecast but not with Samsung Smart TV? The problem seems to be sorting itself out after a few days and it looks to me that they had organised some software upgrade. We had never ever a problem during the first year of use and it just seemed to come during the last few month.
Samsung has to realize that any company is judged on its weakest link, which seems to be Smart TV .
Samsung QC fails on more than Smart TVs
by
e3xit
/
February 8, 2016 9:47 AM PST
My father's Samsung Galaxy 4 Mini (part of their flagship line of cellular phones) has a terrible flaw where the screws in the phone work themselves loose over time and cause both the GPS and NFC antennas that are built into the rear plastic case (for whatever reason) to lose continuity with the contacts on the main board and cause the GPS to stop working entirely. He has so far bought new screws as well as tried using threadlocker to keep the issue from recurring, but it continues to be a problem. I will likely figure a way to create a more permanent solution using solder or springs or something similar, but this is definitely a poor design on their part. I think Samsung has either been too distracted with lawsuits lately or they have become complacent in their position as a market leader and have stopped putting the effort into their design and maintenance that made them an industry leader to begin with.
Phone and chat support non existent...
by
JCitizen
/
February 8, 2016 1:15 PM PST
when I bought my 1st Samsung TV. Fortunately I was skilled enough to solve problems on my own, because Samsung could have cared less - this was in 2007 to 2009 or so. However, a friend of mine has a new Samsung all in one PC, and has had exemplary support for his product - his biggest problem is Windows operating system niggles.
Another Question with a lot of Possible Answers
by
Hforman
/
September 4, 2015 7:42 PM PDT
Without a thorough electronic examination and speaking to someone who really knows these sets and the model history, it could be difficult to diagnose this.
1) Hardware; it could be the WiFi controller in the TV has gone bad
2) Firmware: It could have been that you received a bad firmware update if Samsung does that sort of thing on your model.
3) Interference: I had a neighbor (illegally) hooking his router up to some huge antenna and/or amplifier. Try changing the channel on your router and see if that helps.
4) Maybe a power surge has changed one of your settings somewhere, as in the TV. Have you checked them? Have you unplugged the TV for 15 minutes and plugged it back in?
Yes, notorious problem...
by
sk528
/
September 4, 2015 10:54 PM PDT
.. I see as well with my F7100 TV!
Usually a reboot of the router is fixing the issue but if not just change the SSID of the wireless router and connect again - this then should do the trick.
The Sammi can connect on the 5Ghz WIFI band as well hence use that one, if your router can do that, to reduce interference. The problem happens here every few month hence I can live with that but it's annoying.
A few things could be going on.
by
Grift
/
September 4, 2015 11:32 PM PDT
While you've not changed anything with the router or the TV has anything be added "around" either of them? Electronic interference could be the culprit in this case. Easiest way to figure this out is to stand near the TV and imagine holding a laser aimed at where the wifi router is located. Is there any electronics or large masses of metal between them? Things like refrigerators, duct work, other TVs, and so on. All of this can affect the wifi signal. If you have a smart phone there are free apps that will check your wifi strength around the house. I've used Wifi Analyzer for android. (works on Kindles too).
One thing I should mention is apartment buildings. If you're in one you're faced with possibly many other wifi networks that are just as strong as yours and if you're all on the same channel you're stomping on each other.
So now you know what you're strength is near the TV. If it's great and you're able to connect just fine with a laptop it may simply be that the wifi built into the TV is not that great a unit.
There is a few ways around it though.
One method is to use the analyzer so see if it is other networks interfering with your chosen network channel. If there are a lot in range contact your service provider on how to change the wifi channel to one less used. I see it all the time when I travel, 8 or 10 wifi networks all on the same channel. The analogy I use is trying to carry on a conversation with one person in a crowd.
Another method is to get a wifi booster/repeater to increase the coverage of your wifi. This can improve the wifi all over the house as well if you're having issue.
The last method and the simplest in my book is to buy a pair of adapters for internet over the household wiring. like the TPlink Powerline AV500 starter set. You plug one in near the router and connect an Ethernet cable between the router and adapter. connect the second one near your TV (usually the same electrical plug and connect a second Ethernet cable between that adapter and the TV (most smart TV's do have an Ethernet plug in back.) Since it's not being moved using an adapter pair like this isn't that big a deal. It also takes the wifi out of the equation.
Good one Grift...
by
JCitizen
/
September 11, 2015 9:37 PM PDT
I like you answer as it seems thorough. I don't have a smart TV, but I do like that powerline Ethernet! One warning though, DO NOT pick a device that requires one PC on the LAN to act as a server for the powerline system. Buy only devices that have that built in. CNET reviews would help.
Some people might not know their newer DVD or Blu-Ray player can act just like a smart TV over Ethernet too. This could replace the lost capability with another one just the same as a smart TV, and no purchase required if already owned and attached to the same set.
This assuming the player has an Ethernet connection - which has become quite common for DRM updates and new upgrades in entertainment features.
A few things could be going on.
Be careful with TPLink and other such Powerline devices. Both ends need to be on the same circuit breaker for the majority of such devices!
Collapse -
actually...
by
Grift
/
September 12, 2015 5:03 AM PDT
they have no problems with circuit breakers, except for the one between the city and the house. Inside the house you can cross circuit breakers for the network to work. Granted, if you've wired the house to have a second breaker box say for a home generator you might run into problems. I recommended the TP link power line models because they are dumb and act like a network cable as far as the hub and what you're connecting are concerned. It's also dead simple to expand. I spent four years working for a cable TV company that moved into the package deal system with Phone, internet and TV all coming in on the same wires. Part of what we had to help with was connecting things to the wifi network and troubleshooting issues.
Collapse -
What is it with Samsung Smart TV's????
What is it with these Samsung Smart TV's. I recently had a friend who had exactly the same problem - he bought a Smart TV, was using it for iPlayer and everything and then suddenly it all stopped. He asked me to look at it and I noticed it was getting a valid IP address and everything but he was getting nothing.
Spent a couple of hours looking into the problem. Here are some things you can try if you know how to do these....
Check the IP settings - they should be set to automatic, but if you know how to set them to manual also try them in manual mode and enter a valid IP address and DNS (note this is for advanced users only as you will need to know how to set up an IP address on your router and what the DNS server is).
Try the ethernet port - if the TV has a wi-fi and ethernet port see if it works with an ethernet cable plugged in directly to the router
Check your routers settings - this is complicated but if you know how to do it try linking the TV's IP address to the DMZ settings (demilitarized zone) - the idea of DMZ is that in a router there is a hardware firewall which protects your computer from a number of attacks (it doesn't do the same as the software firewall/anti-virus on a PC but it does a similar job), if the firewall is set up wrong it can block certain ports that the TV might need for the smart hub, by setting it up in the router as a DMZ IP address (you can normally only set one IP address as a DMZ) this bypasses all firewalls so if the TV still can't connect when it's being set up with DMZ then there shouldn't be anything in your router that is interfering with it (especially if your also trying it on an ethernet wired connection as well!)
Next thing to check is to go onto Samsungs website and see if there are any available updates for the TV. It could be that there is an update available for the TV. Sometimes these updates automatically download themselves via the digital television signal or online, however sometimes TV's can miss these updates, or if there has been an update that's stopped it getting online then it might not be able to obtain the update automatically. If you do find a newer version of firmware for your TV you need to download it, if it's a zip file you might need to extract it (read the instructions as some of them tell you to just copy the zip file whole and some say extract it), and then copy all the files/folders in the archive to the root directory of the pen drive do not put it in any folder (the root folder is the start of the drive e.g. C:\, D:\, E:\ are all root folders anything beyond that like E:\new folder\ is not a root). Putting it anywhere other than the root folder and the TV might not be able to find it - also ensure that your pen drive is formatted to FAT32 not NTFS - most pen drives are formatted automatically to FAT32 but sometimes can be accidentally re-formatted to NTFS, if it is NTFS you'll need to re-format as a lot of things can't read NTFS. Once you've got the update on a pen drive stick it into the TV and the TV should automatically detect and find the update and update the firmware with the latest version (at this point under no circumstances must you turn off the TV or mess with it whilst it's updating - even if it looks like it's doing nothing - updating the firmware can be quite risky, and if it goes wrong most of the time now things have failsafe firmware that automatically should take over and fix things, but there is no guarantee that these will work - and updating firmware is done at the owners risk).
Ok so if you've checked all that and are still not getting access to Samsung Hub - just give Samsung a ring and check that their hub is certainly not down in your country at all. After 2 hours of fiddling with my friends TV, trying all sorts we eventually got an answer from Samsung that the hub was down at the time - note they do not tell you this information on the website, you can only obtain that information by phoning them (you'd think they'd mention this either on the website, or at least send some kind of system message through the TV to tell people when the hub is down so they're not spending hours messing with the TV - but it seems that they only tell people when they phone them). With my friend it took them nearly 2 weeks to rectify the problem and switch the smart tv functions back on - he also had a Panasonic TV and that Smart hub worked fine because Panasonic's smart hub is operated by a different service.
Samsung Smart TV Internet Problem
by
JPNORRIS
/
September 6, 2015 7:03 AM PDT
Hi Gary....I had a friend with a Samsung Smart TV who purchased their TV around the the same time as yours (4 years ago). They experienced exactly the same problem and it turned out that the WiFi adapter became flaky and they had to get a technician to replace it with a more reliable and improved WiFi card. The nasty thing about this whole ordeal is that you may have to fork out over hundred dollars for the repair unless you purchased an extended warranty. Good luck.
Peter N.
Most likely hidden SSID
When I had this problem it eventually proved that my Samsung TV stopped being able to handle a hidden SSID (WiFi name). Problem probably occurred after a Samsung firmware update. Lots of people had the same problem, though Samsung denied this was a possibility. Forget about the 15 feet - nonsense. If unhidding your WiFi SSID does not work try a wired connection to confirm that it is a WiFi problem. Then set up your TV WiFi from scratch. I recommend using a static IP address. Otherwise difficult to diagnose remotely.
Collapse -
My LG had same problem
by
Rtfl0ne
/
September 13, 2015 8:34 AM PDT
My LG Smart TV did the same thing. After a year and a half of working properly my WiFi broke after a OTA update. I searched online forums for a year with no success. LG played stupid and I was furious.
I finally found a suggestion in a forum online that suggested reducing the security settings on my WiFi or turning the security off altogether. Not wanting to leave myself completely vulnerable I created a guest account with no security and limited privileges. The TV instantly found the router and connected. When I don't need the smart features I turn off the guest account. I realize it's a lame solution but it's a solution I didn't have before.
Hope that helps..
Samsung TV Not so Smart
I had a similar problem with my 40 inch TV practically right out of the box. I was on the phone with Samsung for months getting everything but help. I knew my network was working because I have other devices that worked fine. Even so I updated my router, switched to the 5G band for less interference etc. Still erratic operation. Finally just before my warranty was up, the 5g band died completely. (Samsung tried to tell me I didn't have a 5g band wireless adapter after I had been using it for months.) Long story short, I had an event where the TV cycled on and off by itself. Samsung then said they would replace the mainboard. I got the repair shop to also include a wireless adapter. Voila. The adapter was installed and the TV worked fine. Unfortunately the mainboard was then installed and it wasn't until later that I found out that I now had a jittery picture when using ROKU. Warranty was up. The problem is that occasionally I have a terrible time getting NETFLIX to work and I have to use the ROKU box.
That's another story.
Collapse -
LG 32" smart recycling every 10 min. or more all day
Hello I have been reading all the problems and fixes here with the smart tv's..I am a widow and no so young anymore. I purchased a smart tv LG 32" less then 2 years ago. At first worked great with my wireless wi-fi and then just stopped working. I did everything LG told me to do including downloading an update to a flashdrive and installing into the tv which to be honest was not as easy as they made it sound. finally I was able to install the update but all that did was now make my tv go and off by itself several times a day and was gettng worse. Now I decided to buy another brand of tv and purchased a Vizio 40" but unfortunately it did not fit where I have the other one so I put it into my livingroom as of 2 days ago and so far have wi-fi connection with no problems but to be fair it has not been long enough a test for this tv My Brother has been trying to help me solve the problem through phone and e-mails as we do not live close enough. He recommended a plug in the wall wi-fi extender which I am considering if in the future the new tv starts to act up. My main reason for writing to you is that I see in your reply that your tv recycled on it's own. Did it happen several times a day or just that one time that you mention above? I had my Directv dish updated this week and new equipment boxes installed in my home but all that did was give me access to the HD service for my new tv's..Being the problem with the other tv is getting worse I decided to buy a new 32" Vizio to replace the LG smart tv in the other room with the problem of shutting on and off every 10 min..or less all day. I guess money lost..If anyone can give me more information on this I would appreciate it.
HARD RESETTING on your Samsung TV's...
Gary, a hard resetting on your TV might fix the problem if nothing else worked for you.
"Samsung Customer service is a joke!!!"
My Samsung TV's were doing some weird stuff too...
There's a few types of resets you may be able to perform:
First double check that your APS in your Smart Hub are updated and secondly that your system itself (TV) is updated. That's the No Brainer way...It's 2 different updates, APS and System.
Next, if all that was fine and updated perform the hard reset as last case scenario. Most Samsung TV's will hard reset by doing the following:
RESET by HOLDING down the EXIT button on your remote for about 20 seconds a few feet away from your TV. If your TV does not turn off automatically turn it off after by pressing the power button on your remote. Try again if it doesn't reset on your first try! Then restart TV and it should take you to the initial set up screen from back when you first set up out of the box. Redo all the set up instructions. Good Luck dude...
NOTE When purchasing these new technologies buy the extended warranty, 5 years or more!
Network connection lost issue
by
robw99
/
September 11, 2015 7:03 PM PDT
I have a similar issue, but mine is, and has always been wired directly to my router, no WiFi enabled on the TV. At least once an hour, I get the message the network connection is lost, even though I am still streaming just fine with a Roku or Apple TV device hooked to the same router! I've tried resetting the TV, reset Smart HUB, hard coded the DNS to 8.8.8.8 (read that on other forums), yet it still occurs. The really maddening part is, without the Netflix or Amazon app via Smart HUB, I can not watch anything in 4k (UHD), as only the direct service from the TV is recognized. I hate Samsung smart TV's and will never buy one again, it has been pretty useless for the last 6 months.