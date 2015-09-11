Samsung Smart TV suddenly not so smart?

What is it with these Samsung Smart TV's. I recently had a friend who had exactly the same problem - he bought a Smart TV, was using it for iPlayer and everything and then suddenly it all stopped. He asked me to look at it and I noticed it was getting a valid IP address and everything but he was getting nothing.



Spent a couple of hours looking into the problem. Here are some things you can try if you know how to do these....



Check the IP settings - they should be set to automatic, but if you know how to set them to manual also try them in manual mode and enter a valid IP address and DNS (note this is for advanced users only as you will need to know how to set up an IP address on your router and what the DNS server is).



Try the ethernet port - if the TV has a wi-fi and ethernet port see if it works with an ethernet cable plugged in directly to the router



Check your routers settings - this is complicated but if you know how to do it try linking the TV's IP address to the DMZ settings (demilitarized zone) - the idea of DMZ is that in a router there is a hardware firewall which protects your computer from a number of attacks (it doesn't do the same as the software firewall/anti-virus on a PC but it does a similar job), if the firewall is set up wrong it can block certain ports that the TV might need for the smart hub, by setting it up in the router as a DMZ IP address (you can normally only set one IP address as a DMZ) this bypasses all firewalls so if the TV still can't connect when it's being set up with DMZ then there shouldn't be anything in your router that is interfering with it (especially if your also trying it on an ethernet wired connection as well!)



Next thing to check is to go onto Samsungs website and see if there are any available updates for the TV. It could be that there is an update available for the TV. Sometimes these updates automatically download themselves via the digital television signal or online, however sometimes TV's can miss these updates, or if there has been an update that's stopped it getting online then it might not be able to obtain the update automatically. If you do find a newer version of firmware for your TV you need to download it, if it's a zip file you might need to extract it (read the instructions as some of them tell you to just copy the zip file whole and some say extract it), and then copy all the files/folders in the archive to the root directory of the pen drive do not put it in any folder (the root folder is the start of the drive e.g. C:\, D:\, E:\ are all root folders anything beyond that like E:

ew folder\ is not a root). Putting it anywhere other than the root folder and the TV might not be able to find it - also ensure that your pen drive is formatted to FAT32 not NTFS - most pen drives are formatted automatically to FAT32 but sometimes can be accidentally re-formatted to NTFS, if it is NTFS you'll need to re-format as a lot of things can't read NTFS. Once you've got the update on a pen drive stick it into the TV and the TV should automatically detect and find the update and update the firmware with the latest version (at this point under no circumstances must you turn off the TV or mess with it whilst it's updating - even if it looks like it's doing nothing - updating the firmware can be quite risky, and if it goes wrong most of the time now things have failsafe firmware that automatically should take over and fix things, but there is no guarantee that these will work - and updating firmware is done at the owners risk).



Ok so if you've checked all that and are still not getting access to Samsung Hub - just give Samsung a ring and check that their hub is certainly not down in your country at all. After 2 hours of fiddling with my friends TV, trying all sorts we eventually got an answer from Samsung that the hub was down at the time - note they do not tell you this information on the website, you can only obtain that information by phoning them (you'd think they'd mention this either on the website, or at least send some kind of system message through the TV to tell people when the hub is down so they're not spending hours messing with the TV - but it seems that they only tell people when they phone them). With my friend it took them nearly 2 weeks to rectify the problem and switch the smart tv functions back on - he also had a Panasonic TV and that Smart hub worked fine because Panasonic's smart hub is operated by a different service.