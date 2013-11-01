Samsung Smart TV + Streaming + Soundbar = Issue

Be sure that it's set to stereo. I've lost count how many times.
Bob
Hello all,
I have a Samsung PN60E550 60" 3D tv paired up with a Vizio VH215 sound bar. I have been having issues with this combined with streaming apps via-the TV. I have no way to go wired so this is all wireless streaming.
When I use Plex to stream movies from my computer, there is constant crackle/popping and the volume level level fades up and down.
I tried another app called Yabazam 3D and watched a trailer and it also had the crackle/popping.
Netflix doesn't crackle but the volume goes up and down. It usually fades during more quiet scenes of tv shows and movies.
I have no sound issues with my Fios cable or Blu-Ray player with the sound bar.
Any idea what the problem is and how I can fix it?
Thanks!