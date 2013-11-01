Samsung forum

Samsung Smart TV + Streaming + Soundbar = Issue

by giftreceipt / November 1, 2013 12:16 PM PDT

Hello all,

I have a Samsung PN60E550 60" 3D tv paired up with a Vizio VH215 sound bar. I have been having issues with this combined with streaming apps via-the TV. I have no way to go wired so this is all wireless streaming.

When I use Plex to stream movies from my computer, there is constant crackle/popping and the volume level level fades up and down.

I tried another app called Yabazam 3D and watched a trailer and it also had the crackle/popping.

Netflix doesn't crackle but the volume goes up and down. It usually fades during more quiet scenes of tv shows and movies.

I have no sound issues with my Fios cable or Blu-Ray player with the sound bar.

Any idea what the problem is and how I can fix it?

Thanks!

With soundbars.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 1, 2013 2:29 PM PDT

Be sure that it's set to stereo. I've lost count how many times.
Bob

Samsung Smart TV + Streaming + Soundbar = Issue
by giftreceipt / November 5, 2013 6:53 AM PST
In reply to: With soundbars.

Hey bob,

Where would I check to make sure it is set to Stereo?

Thanks

Great question.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 5, 2013 7:06 AM PST

My brother does this everyday (it's his job) and he tells me that the makers are all over the map. Sometimes he needs to get some coffee and pour over the manuals.
Bob

Samsung Smart TV + Streaming + Soundbar = Issue
by giftreceipt / November 8, 2013 2:48 AM PST
In reply to: Great question.

Thanks Bob. It appears to be in stereo. Can anyone who works for Samsung chime in here? It's clearly a TV issue.

OK, one item down.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 8, 2013 3:01 AM PST
