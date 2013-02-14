Samsung forum

samsung smart tv no netflix menu

by xjeff / February 14, 2013 9:30 AM PST

I have a samsung series 6 6100 tv. I downloaded the Netflix app and I cannot see the menu i.e. new releases, instant queue, etc. that normally display on the left hand side of the screen. I get the search icon in the middle of the screen and the main categories on the left side of the screen.

The internet connection is ethernet cable and worked fine with my previous LG tv.

23 total posts
I'd call that in.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 14, 2013 9:35 AM PST

Read http://www.samsung.com/us/support/supportOwnersHowToGuidePopupPrint.do?howto_guide_seq=3103&howto_guide_step_no=1&prd_ia_cd=N0000071&map_seq=15190

" When the Activation is Complete, you can begin adding movies to your Instant Queue on you PC. The titles you have added will now display on your Blu-ray player or Blu-ray Home Theater System.

Depending on the age of your model, some players will allow you to add movies directly from the player, older players will require you to use the Netflix.com website to add titles to your queue. "

So some devices let you add, some don't. Be sure to call this in and get a clear answer what it does and does not do.
Bob

samsung smart tv no netflix menu
by xjeff / February 14, 2013 10:33 AM PST
In reply to: I'd call that in.

This is not a blue-ray problem. The TV has a samsung netflix app. It does not show the full netflix screen i.e. no menus as i described in the original post. Its as if the display is zoomed in so that you cannot see the menus.

This is also seen on the TVs.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 15, 2013 2:45 AM PST

Since I didn't have the full model number I used one of the texts I had handy about this. That is, some folk wanted to add to the instant queue on the TV. Some don't.

Hopefully the full model number will get you a better answer.
Bob

Netflix app still useless after 2.5 years!
by Doh_1 / August 22, 2015 1:42 PM PDT
In reply to: I'd call that in.

Okay, it's August of 2015 now (2.5 years later than the original posting above), and the Samsung Netflix app on my new 2015 model HDTV still has no menu. All I see is a vast vista of movies in different categories. No menu that allows me to search for a particular movie, or pick a category without going through all of them to find it.

Whoever has control of this app is really lame. Back to the Roku for me. Not as visually stimulating, but actually useful.

Thanks.

Finally found the menu...
by Doh_1 / August 22, 2015 2:37 PM PDT

Finally found the Netflix app search facility. Go to the top of the screen using "up arrow", and then one more "up arrow", and you're at a screen that includes search, etc. Of course, there's no indication that there's anything above the top of the screen that you get when you enter the app, VERY non-intuitive. I found this just before giving up totally on the Netflix app on my TV, and it wouldn't surprise me at all if others didn't miss it as well.

Very strange way to do that, never seen that one before. Way to go Netflix!

Problem Solved for Me
by gekgraphics / March 20, 2016 2:13 PM PDT

Thanks for the tip. I have also been trying to utilize "My List" on the Netflix Smart TV app. I also see how I can now add movies to "My List" while browsing.

Netflix menu
by 0808dale / March 31, 2016 10:10 AM PDT

Thanks for the help this was a lot faster than any tech help!

Thank You!
by sass_kat / October 25, 2017 11:31 AM PDT

This has been driving me batty for the last few days...thank you! We have a friend visiting from another country and the only way to access Netflix subtitles was through my Samsung app and not the blasted Apple TV box...but the box showed all of the menus.

I was about to murder my tv, when a cooler head prevailed and I found your response. Thanks for saving my tv and sanity lol.

Re: samsung smart tv no netflix menu
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 14, 2013 11:19 PM PST

Hi xjeff,

I'm very sorry to hear that has happened, and I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you. In order for me to help you most accurately, please provide the complete model code for this device.

Regards,
HD Tech

Re: samsung smart tv no netflix menu
by xjeff / February 16, 2013 5:24 AM PST

model number: UN46ES6100FXZA

I also spent time (1 hour) with samsung support including deactivating netflix, unplugging the tv, reseting the country code, etc. They concluded it was netflix's problem.
After talking with netflix support, they concluded it was how the app is supposed to look.

An image of what I am seeing is just below "6. Netflix will now be accessible on your TV." at the following link

http://www.samsung.com/us/support/supportOwnersHowToGuidePopup.do?howto_guide_seq=6084&howto_guide_step_no=2&prd_ia_cd=N0000058&map_seq=41706&regDt=&model_name=&type_ia_cd=&page_gb=M&subtype_ia_cd=&row_index=&rel_cont=

This seems like a fairly crappy app.

Re: samsung smart tv no netflix menu
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 18, 2013 12:24 AM PST

Hi xjeff,

The image you linked to appears to be correct to me. So to summarize: it's working; you just don't get all the features you'd like out of it?

HD Tech

Re: samsung smart tv no netflix menu
by xjeff / February 18, 2013 9:33 AM PST

HD tech

I'm not sure what you are referring to in terms of "all of the features". There are no features other than you can connect to netflix. Scrolling horizontally with three movies showing is terrible. Why don't you do something like LG?

It's more about what Netflix wants.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 18, 2013 9:39 AM PST

The app is from Netflix and as a software developer I bet they are in need of more programmers as they move to devices like TVs and BD players.
Bob

Re: It's more about what Netflix wants
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 19, 2013 6:55 AM PST

Hi xjeff and Bob,

Yep, Netflix makes the app. Sorry that it doesn't do everything you want.

HD Tech

NetFlix problems on Samsung SmartTV
by jrhogan590 / April 4, 2013 2:50 AM PDT

I have the same problem and with that type of response from Samsung I will NOT recommend any of there products to anyone. I have an LG TV as well and that works perfectly. If Samsung wants to promot NetFlix availablility then they better work with NetFlix to fix this.

I have this problem too.....
by dri18 / July 20, 2013 3:45 PM PDT

...and it is seriously hindering my use of the Netflix feature, which of course I have paid for. In particular, I need to be able to search by genre.

I'd like to know if the Samsung technician who contributed to this thread has really looked into the problem, or whether any others can contribute.

Only Netflix can change the app.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 21, 2013 12:52 AM PDT

It's up to Netflix to change or add features to their app. I don't want to upset you but these Smart TVs are hosting apps by other companies and if the other company didn't add a feature you found on your PC version of the app, then be sure to complain to the right company.
Bob

...but it becomes a Samsung problem
by cbelinsky / July 27, 2013 11:52 PM PDT

I just bought a Samsung SmartTV and had this exact same issue. Like many people who buy SmartTV's, Netflix is the main application that I plan on using. If Netflix does not work properly (i.e. have all the features like genre searching that is displayed on their website), then I am just going to return the TV and buy one where it does work properly.

Which is what consumers should do.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 28, 2013 4:47 AM PDT

It's like you get a Dell laptop and it came with Word and there is an issue because the version MSFT supplied to Dell didn't have something you want. In the case of a PC you can fix it, but this is an appliance and for now a closed system so to fix it, you have to do what you are doing.

It's a very interesting situation and with the new ChromeCast thing you wonder if that is what you want.
Bob

: I have this problem too.....
by Lamplyghter / July 19, 2016 8:32 PM PDT

its 2016 now ... and the samsung app still sucks. still no genre support.

last samsung tv i purchase.

Same here. 2016 Samsung tv netflix app sucks
by gklgkl / November 5, 2016 9:06 PM PDT

Exactly. 2016 samsung tv netflix app does not have catogories on the left side. Samsung app for netflix sucks. have to browse entire movies or use keywords to find a movie. Category browsing is so much better to find the movie i have not seen or remember the title. Sony TV netflix app is great, can log in using different logon user names and also browse by categories on the left menus.

Samsung 7 and Netflix app... Problems...
by ahramis / February 28, 2018 4:44 AM PST

It´s 2018 now ... and the Samsung app still has no menu...!

First, it was very difficult to logout from a Netflix account and go to the other one... But, affter some crazy search I could do it with a crazy sequence of arrows keys on the remote, done!

Second, now I cannot change the user on the Netflix account, and the "search" is the only possible option on the menu...

Any solution for it?

I have other Tv's, like Sony, and all of them work fine with Netflix, with full menu capabilities!

My tv: UE40D7000LSXRU

