Samsung SIR-T451 or SIR-T351??

Whats the difference?????
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.
CNET's Forum on home audio, video & TVs is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, or buying advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover types of HDTVs (ranging from plasmas, LCDs to OLEDs), TV resolutions (1080p to 4K), audio and video components, HDMI, home theater setups, audio speakers, Blu-ray, and many other A/V related questions and topics.
Whats the difference?????
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.