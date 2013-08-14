Hi daisydangerpaws,
I'm very sorry to hear that has happened. In order for me to help you most accurately, please provide the complete model codes for the TV and the wireless adapter. Also, is this a brand new situation out of the box for the wireless adapter, or have you had it set up this way for a while? If you have had it set up for a while, what recently has changed?
Hi there,
Im trying to connect my samsung series 7 tv to my wifi network however when i go through the options-
Settings
Network
I cannot change the option from cable to wireless the box is greyed out i cannot select it
The router is working fine i have a usb connector to use on the tv but cannot get any further because of the apparent default setting
Any help/ideas would be great
