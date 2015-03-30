Try
samsungparts.com
shopjimmy.com
I can't dive much deeper as I don't pay the 12 bucks of the service manual but do see some small parts there.
Bob
I have a Samsung TV - UE55ES6800U that I bought in 2012.
Up until very recently it has been wall mounted, after moving to a new house it is going to be stand mounted - unfortunately the screws to connect the stand guide to the TV and the stand to the stand guide have been lost!
Samsung were pretty useless, they said they could get me the screw sizes, but still haven't....they said as long as they were the same size I could get them from anywhere!
Samsung service partners said they don't get sent out screws, so no real help!
Can anyone help about where I can get the screws or even just the sizes?
Thanks