Hi everyone! Hope you can help me solve this problem. I have a Samsung S3500 and every time I receive a call the phone does not ring at all. I have checked the profile settings and the ringtone volume and after checking that , still phone does not ring when I receive a call. However when I get a text message the phone plays the message ringtone, therefore I understand it is not a problem of the speaker. The radio works fine and the phone plays MP3 song perfectly with and without the earphones. When I receive a call and try to put the put louder with the keys on the left hand side of the phone it says. Ringtone Volume 0 and cannot put it louder. And when I press the # key to turn off the silent mode the icon that appears on the screen looks like the silent mode profile and when I supposely turn on the silent mode the icon on the screen looks a speaker (like the normal profile icon). I do not know what else to check. Please help