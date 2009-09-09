cork2000,
I don't have any reset codes for the phone, but what I might suggest is going into your service provider's store (Verizon, Sprint, etc) and have them inspect your phone. It's also quite possible that an upgrade is available, and while you're there, you can get that done as well. Outside of trying a different ringer, or adjusting the ringer volume, I'm not sure what else to suggest.
--HDTech
Hi everyone! Hope you can help me solve this problem. I have a Samsung S3500 and every time I receive a call the phone does not ring at all. I have checked the profile settings and the ringtone volume and after checking that , still phone does not ring when I receive a call. However when I get a text message the phone plays the message ringtone, therefore I understand it is not a problem of the speaker. The radio works fine and the phone plays MP3 song perfectly with and without the earphones. When I receive a call and try to put the put louder with the keys on the left hand side of the phone it says. Ringtone Volume 0 and cannot put it louder. And when I press the # key to turn off the silent mode the icon that appears on the screen looks like the silent mode profile and when I supposely turn on the silent mode the icon on the screen looks a speaker (like the normal profile icon). I do not know what else to check. Please help