Samsung S3 will not Sync Caladers per Samsung Inc.

by Seanofabeach / February 9, 2014 6:03 AM PST

An error occurred while trying to sync to SCH-I535's Schedule. Task Cancelled.

Please wait for a Samsung Agent to respond.
You are now chatting with 'Stella'. There will be a brief survey at the end of our chat to share feedback on my performance today.
Your Issue ID for this chat is LTK112560193815X
Stella: Hi, thank you for contacting Samsung Technical Support. How may I help you today?
Sean: I have been trying to get my S3 to sync with my PC and I keep getting this"An error occurred while trying to sync to SCH-I535's Schedule. Task Cancelled."
Stella: I'm sorry for the delay. I'll be right with you.
Stella: I will be happy to provide you with the required information.
Stella: I understand that you are trying to transfer the files from phone to PC.
Stella: Thank you for the model number.
Stella: To understand the issue better, let me ask you a few questions.
Sean: I re-installed Samsung Keis again to see if that would help. It did not.
Sean: Goi ahead
Stella: Thank you.
Stella: May I know the base band version of the device?
Stella: You can find it from the Apps>>Settings>>More>>About Device>>Base band version.
Sean: I535VRUCML1
Stella: Thank you.
Stella: May I know the Kies version which you are using in the PC?
Sean: Kies 3
Stella: Have you restarted the PC after Installing the Kies 3 software?
Sean: Yes.
Stella: Please try with multiple ports.
Stella: Please disable Firewall, anti-virus, anti-spyware, anti-malware, and other security suites, these can block Samsung Kies from accessing and transferring information to your device. I recommend that you temporarily disable or turn off these applications in your PC if you are experiencing connectivity issues.
Stella: Please disable USB debugging option in the phone.
Stella: Please go to Apps>>Settings>>System Manager>>Developer options>>USB debugging>>Disable it.
Stella: Please let me know the status after performing the above steps.
Sean: Apps--Settings--(No tab labeled System Manager!!!)
Stella: Please go to Apps>>Settings>>Developer options in Device manager.
Sean: There is no tab labeled "Device Manager" in the settings menu. The closest you get is the Application manager and I'm pretty sure that's not it.
Stella: Thank you for waiting. I'll be with you in just a moment.
Stella: I will be right with you.
Stella: Thank you.
Stella: Please check in the Apps>>Settings>>More>>Application manager>>developer manager
Stella: Or you can also go to Apps>>Settings>>more>>About device>>(Tap for 7 times on)Build number option.
Stella: You can get the developer option.
Sean: That worked. No way I would have ever found that.
Sean: Now that I am in Developer option. What do I do now.
Stella: Please disable it.
Sean: I did.
Sean: I am trying to run a Kies sync to saee what happens.
Stella: Okay.
Sean: Did not work
Stella: Please Uninstall and install the Kies 3 in the PC.
Stella: Please remove/Uninstall Kies 3 from the PC and Install the Kies 3 by downloading it from below link.
Stella: http://www.samsung.com/us/kies/
Stella: Please restart the PC after this process to make the effective changes in the PC.
Stella: Please get back to us if the issue persists.
Stella: You can come back with the chat id: LTK112560193815X
Sean: OK Thanks

Please wait for a Samsung Agent to respond.
You are now chatting with 'Reese'. There will be a brief survey at the end of our chat to share feedback on my performance today.
Your Issue ID for this chat is LTK112560194316X
Reese: Hi, thank you for contacting Samsung Technical Support. How may I help you today?
Sean: You can come back with the chat id: LTK112560193815X
Sean: I was doing what the CS agent told me to do, and it did not work.
Reese: Please give me a minute while I go through the previous chat.
Reese: As per the previous chat I understand that you are unable to sync files to PC. Is that correct?
Sean: I can sync contacts and To do's, but not Calandar items. It shows 29% sync...and then "An error occurred while trying to sync to SCH-I535's Schedule. Task Cancelled.".
Reese: May I know the Kies version you are using?
Sean: Kies 3. just downloaded it again from your site.
Reese: May I know if the calendar items are saved in the phone or any email account?
Sean: Both. I am trying to sync both ways. That is the only option Kies 3 gives you.
Reese: Would you mind if I take 3 minutes while I gather the required information on your request?
Sean: go ahead
Reese: Thank you.
Reese: Thank you fro holding.
Reese: I have checked the details for you.
Sean: Cool
Reese: I am sorry to inform you that we cannot sync calendars in kies 3
Sean: But Kies 2.6 did!
Sean: It has a caladaer selection in Kies 3.\
Reese: Yes I know but in the kies 3 we cannot sync the calendars.
Sean: Is it just for the S3 or all Samsung devices.
Collapse -
Sorry to hear about your problem.....
by birdmantd Forum moderator / February 9, 2014 6:41 AM PST

.....but could you summarize the issue? Is there a question for the Cnet community hidden in there?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I think it's true.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 9, 2014 7:07 AM PST

As this phone runs Android and the calendar apps are all over the map it may be inconceivable to some this this is the new Windows.

That is, in the land of Android it's a mess.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
People should realize by now that...
by Pepe7 / February 11, 2014 2:38 AM PST
In reply to: I think it's true.

...to get a typical jury-rigged Android device to work with a calendar it needs to first be in the cloud. We are so far beyond dealing w/ USB syncing on our old Palm Pilots it is simply not reasonable to keep doing it this way.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Absolutely.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 11, 2014 2:54 AM PST

I would not want to try this any other way today. And given all the choices today, why bother with KIES?
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 5 total posts
