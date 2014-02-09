Samsung S3 will not Sync Caladers per Samsung Inc.

An error occurred while trying to sync to SCH-I535's Schedule. Task Cancelled.



Stella: Hi, thank you for contacting Samsung Technical Support. How may I help you today?

Sean: I have been trying to get my S3 to sync with my PC and I keep getting this"An error occurred while trying to sync to SCH-I535's Schedule. Task Cancelled."

Stella: I'm sorry for the delay. I'll be right with you.

Stella: I will be happy to provide you with the required information.

Stella: I understand that you are trying to transfer the files from phone to PC.

Stella: Thank you for the model number.

Stella: To understand the issue better, let me ask you a few questions.

Sean: I re-installed Samsung Keis again to see if that would help. It did not.

Sean: Goi ahead

Stella: Thank you.

Stella: May I know the base band version of the device?

Stella: You can find it from the Apps>>Settings>>More>>About Device>>Base band version.

Sean: I535VRUCML1

Stella: Thank you.

Stella: May I know the Kies version which you are using in the PC?

Sean: Kies 3

Stella: Have you restarted the PC after Installing the Kies 3 software?

Sean: Yes.

Stella: Please try with multiple ports.

Stella: Please disable Firewall, anti-virus, anti-spyware, anti-malware, and other security suites, these can block Samsung Kies from accessing and transferring information to your device. I recommend that you temporarily disable or turn off these applications in your PC if you are experiencing connectivity issues.

Stella: Please disable USB debugging option in the phone.

Stella: Please go to Apps>>Settings>>System Manager>>Developer options>>USB debugging>>Disable it.

Stella: Please let me know the status after performing the above steps.

Sean: Apps--Settings--(No tab labeled System Manager!!!)

Stella: Please go to Apps>>Settings>>Developer options in Device manager.

Sean: There is no tab labeled "Device Manager" in the settings menu. The closest you get is the Application manager and I'm pretty sure that's not it.

Stella: Thank you for waiting. I'll be with you in just a moment.

Stella: I will be right with you.

Stella: Thank you.

Stella: Please check in the Apps>>Settings>>More>>Application manager>>developer manager

Stella: Or you can also go to Apps>>Settings>>more>>About device>>(Tap for 7 times on)Build number option.

Stella: You can get the developer option.

Sean: That worked. No way I would have ever found that.

Sean: Now that I am in Developer option. What do I do now.

Stella: Please disable it.

Sean: I did.

Sean: I am trying to run a Kies sync to saee what happens.

Stella: Okay.

Sean: Did not work

Stella: Please Uninstall and install the Kies 3 in the PC.

Stella: Please remove/Uninstall Kies 3 from the PC and Install the Kies 3 by downloading it from below link.

Stella: http://www.samsung.com/us/kies/

Stella: Please restart the PC after this process to make the effective changes in the PC.

Stella: Please get back to us if the issue persists.

Sean: OK Thanks



Reese: Hi, thank you for contacting Samsung Technical Support. How may I help you today?

Sean: You can come back with the chat id: LTK112560193815X

Sean: I was doing what the CS agent told me to do, and it did not work.

Reese: Please give me a minute while I go through the previous chat.

Reese: As per the previous chat I understand that you are unable to sync files to PC. Is that correct?

Sean: I can sync contacts and To do's, but not Calandar items. It shows 29% sync...and then "An error occurred while trying to sync to SCH-I535's Schedule. Task Cancelled.".

Reese: May I know the Kies version you are using?

Sean: Kies 3. just downloaded it again from your site.

Reese: May I know if the calendar items are saved in the phone or any email account?

Sean: Both. I am trying to sync both ways. That is the only option Kies 3 gives you.

Reese: Would you mind if I take 3 minutes while I gather the required information on your request?

Sean: go ahead

Reese: Thank you.

Reese: Thank you fro holding.

Reese: I have checked the details for you.

Sean: Cool

Reese: I am sorry to inform you that we cannot sync calendars in kies 3

Sean: But Kies 2.6 did!

Sean: It has a caladaer selection in Kies 3.\

Reese: Yes I know but in the kies 3 we cannot sync the calendars.

Sean: Is it just for the S3 or all Samsung devices.

Reese: It is not possible to sync calendars.

Sean: Apple iphone 5, here I come!

Sean: Thanks and goodbye!

Reese: I am sorry, I would have surely helped you if I had the information at my end.