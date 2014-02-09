Samsung S3 will not Sync Caladers per Samsung Inc.

.....but could you summarize the issue? Is there a question for the Cnet community hidden in there?
An error occurred while trying to sync to SCH-I535's Schedule. Task Cancelled.
Stella: Hi, thank you for contacting Samsung Technical Support. How may I help you today?
Sean: I have been trying to get my S3 to sync with my PC and I keep getting this"An error occurred while trying to sync to SCH-I535's Schedule. Task Cancelled."
Stella: I'm sorry for the delay. I'll be right with you.
Stella: I will be happy to provide you with the required information.
Stella: I understand that you are trying to transfer the files from phone to PC.
Stella: Thank you for the model number.
Stella: To understand the issue better, let me ask you a few questions.
Sean: I re-installed Samsung Keis again to see if that would help. It did not.
Sean: Goi ahead
Stella: Thank you.
Stella: May I know the base band version of the device?
Stella: You can find it from the Apps>>Settings>>More>>About Device>>Base band version.
Sean: I535VRUCML1
Stella: Thank you.
Stella: May I know the Kies version which you are using in the PC?
Sean: Kies 3
Stella: Have you restarted the PC after Installing the Kies 3 software?
Sean: Yes.
Stella: Please try with multiple ports.
Stella: Please disable Firewall, anti-virus, anti-spyware, anti-malware, and other security suites, these can block Samsung Kies from accessing and transferring information to your device. I recommend that you temporarily disable or turn off these applications in your PC if you are experiencing connectivity issues.
Stella: Please disable USB debugging option in the phone.
Stella: Please go to Apps>>Settings>>System Manager>>Developer options>>USB debugging>>Disable it.
Stella: Please let me know the status after performing the above steps.
Sean: Apps--Settings--(No tab labeled System Manager!!!)
Stella: Please go to Apps>>Settings>>Developer options in Device manager.
Sean: There is no tab labeled "Device Manager" in the settings menu. The closest you get is the Application manager and I'm pretty sure that's not it.
Stella: Thank you for waiting. I'll be with you in just a moment.
Stella: I will be right with you.
Stella: Thank you.
Stella: Please check in the Apps>>Settings>>More>>Application manager>>developer manager
Stella: Or you can also go to Apps>>Settings>>more>>About device>>(Tap for 7 times on)Build number option.
Stella: You can get the developer option.
Sean: That worked. No way I would have ever found that.
Sean: Now that I am in Developer option. What do I do now.
Stella: Please disable it.
Sean: I did.
Sean: I am trying to run a Kies sync to saee what happens.
Stella: Okay.
Sean: Did not work
Stella: Please Uninstall and install the Kies 3 in the PC.
Stella: Please remove/Uninstall Kies 3 from the PC and Install the Kies 3 by downloading it from below link.
Stella: http://www.samsung.com/us/kies/
Stella: Please restart the PC after this process to make the effective changes in the PC.
Stella: Please get back to us if the issue persists.
Stella: You can come back with the chat id: LTK112560193815X
Sean: OK Thanks
Reese: Hi, thank you for contacting Samsung Technical Support. How may I help you today?
Sean: You can come back with the chat id: LTK112560193815X
Sean: I was doing what the CS agent told me to do, and it did not work.
Reese: Please give me a minute while I go through the previous chat.
Reese: As per the previous chat I understand that you are unable to sync files to PC. Is that correct?
Sean: I can sync contacts and To do's, but not Calandar items. It shows 29% sync...and then "An error occurred while trying to sync to SCH-I535's Schedule. Task Cancelled.".
Reese: May I know the Kies version you are using?
Sean: Kies 3. just downloaded it again from your site.
Reese: May I know if the calendar items are saved in the phone or any email account?
Sean: Both. I am trying to sync both ways. That is the only option Kies 3 gives you.
Reese: Would you mind if I take 3 minutes while I gather the required information on your request?
Sean: go ahead
Reese: Thank you.
Reese: Thank you fro holding.
Reese: I have checked the details for you.
Sean: Cool
Reese: I am sorry to inform you that we cannot sync calendars in kies 3
Sean: But Kies 2.6 did!
Sean: It has a caladaer selection in Kies 3.\
Reese: Yes I know but in the kies 3 we cannot sync the calendars.
Sean: Is it just for the S3 or all Samsung devices.
