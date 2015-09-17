Samsung forum

Samsung S27A950D monitor problem

by hellsfull / September 17, 2015 1:45 AM PDT

Cannot change anything in menu using touch panel as all is greed out except pc\av and reset, although I can't select these?

Holding Menu for 5-10 secs does NOT work on my Samsung SyncMaster.

Menu options are still locked. Every time I touch it – menu screen appears with only 1 option – SETUP & RESET:
But all options are disabled – only PC/AV Mode is active –

I can’t even reset it!!
Any help appreciated.

Clarification Request
Some details are missing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 17, 2015 7:20 AM PDT

Such as age. I take it's that this is a new monitor so pack it up and exchange it. Models under 32 inches don't get free in home warranty calls.

details
by hellsfull / September 17, 2015 10:12 AM PDT

No this is a 2 year old monitor but hasn't been used for a year as I have been away. Just wondered if there were any tips on how to remove the lock on this model as the hold menu for 5 - 10 seconds doesn't work and that's what k think maybe the problem. Running via hemi but boots into display port source and won't change to hemi via the enter button.

Sounds like a hardware failure.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 17, 2015 10:46 AM PDT
I've seen a lot of stuck buttons and this is not considered user serviceable. But I might swap out a button board. Parts are over at samsungparts.com. This is not a firm diagnosis as I'm not there with an Ohm meter to test it out.

Check if you bought on CC and some devices have 2 or more year warranty so look at warranty before you get it fixed.

