Hey everybody, I have a samsung r500 hue, last week I got a data cable and searched the net for free software so that I could upload some ring tones, Mp3's, and some new wall papers. It turns out none of the free programs I found could find my phone. The only way this will work is if you have a memory card. It took me a while but, I figured out that if you make sure your PC connection on your phone is set to USB mass storage, your computer will a add your phone as a removeable disk. make sure you format the phone card and add any legal MP3's you might have to the My_music folder, save any pictures in jpg format and save them in My_pictures folder. one cool thing I have learned is that there are some freeware programs out there that can connect to youtube and download any video you want to save, convert it and save the video in its mpeg4 format to your My_videos folder.as far as saving games or ringtones, forget it. The only way I know of getting any ringtones is to have someone send it through SMS, "text" As far as blue tooth goes on this phone sending of name cards is the only thing my phone will do. although my sister has a more expensive phone where she can browse through my phone and copy most anything on my phone through hers. Thats the only one I seen that could do that though. I hope this helps someone out.