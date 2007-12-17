Samsung r500 hue

You want to connect to internet & manage phonebook, use the data kit. If you want to do ringtones, use the jump music kit. You need both kits if you want to do it all, this according to Alltel. However I recently read about a method to move ringtones to the phone using axcessmypics.com This is an alltel WEB feature and is basically a web port to send and receive messages to your phone. It does not cost anything to sign up, but if you dont have a messaging package you pay per transfer just like receiving/sending messages. Sign up to access, go to ALBUMS, then click UPLOAD. In the browse box select your MP3 file (must be less than 300K to work as a ringtone) to attach it to the album. Then you should see the mp3 in the album. select options, and then "send to mobile". This brings up the "send a picture message...." This wil send the file to the phone. When you receive it, hit options on the phone nd select save. This should now appear in your "my sounds" directory in the phone, and can be selected as a ringtone. If you need an editor to clip and generate a mp3, look at AUDACITY....