by synfulyurs / December 17, 2007 10:59 AM PST

Great phone but having a problem with getting the pc to recognize the phone for downloading pics and ringtones. i have mobile action handset and pc suite neither of them work. its really pissing me off, anyone have this similar problem and know what to do? thanks

Samsung r500 hue
by lady_zombe / December 24, 2007 4:32 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung R500 Hue

I can't get samsung pc studio or Mobile Action to work, What am I doing wrong? Is there any thing else that might work. Please let me know.

Data Transfer
by music4nfdl / March 2, 2008 9:22 PM PST
In reply to: Samsung r500 hue

Did you get any usefull replys to your question? I have same issues with the Hue. The Samsung site specifically indicated they do not support any type of data transfer for this model. If I had known this, I would not have let Alltel talk me out of Motorola equipment for this cheezy Samsung. At least Phone Tools worked !

Samsung Hue Data Transfer
by Bren_iam / March 4, 2008 10:49 PM PST
In reply to: Data Transfer

I finally got Mobile Action to work on my home computer. I contacted Mobile Action for assistance. At work, however, I have not been able to get it to work. I can only guess it is because my home computer has less applications and drives running so there must be a conflict at work. Samsung & Alltel do not support transferring data but using Mobile Action & their cable you are able to make and move ringtones, video, pics. Also calendar info - I have not done this because the calendar info I need is at work. Go to http://global.mobileaction.com/download/download1.jsp?phoneBrand=10&modelID=768&go=+Go+ and download the driver first then the software.

Making MA work
by music4nfdl / March 6, 2008 4:26 AM PST

Did you have trouble getting the drivers to load on your work PC? Thats the problem I am having, and so the software never "sees" the phone

Making MA work
by Bren_iam / March 6, 2008 6:58 AM PST
In reply to: Making MA work

Yes, at work the drivers do not load and the phone is not recognized. Haven't figured out how to solve this. Kind of gave up for now. I was told to uninstall everything. Go to the website I listed. Download the latest driver first then the latest software. It worked on my home computer just like they said. You must have the MA cable that goes with the MA software. Only the MA cable works with their software, by the way.

More info on Samsung R500 connectivity
by music4nfdl / March 7, 2008 3:20 AM PST
In reply to: Making MA work

Ok, that tells me MA has included a "dongle" in the cable for use with their software. Can you confirm that the MA software allows you to do ringtones? I have also learned that a company called Smith Micro Software has written custom software for Alltel to allow use of the phone as a modem (connect to internet thru phone) and will allow managing the phonebook. They make other software but the R500 is not supported except in the custom version for Alltel. I am still trying to confirm video, photo transfer and confirmation on the ringtone deal. Alltel offers the "R500 Data Kit" with USB cable, disk with software & drivers for $69.99 Since the Tech Support weenie at alltel had to put me on hold and go off for 3 minutes to look for it, I would not be surprised if you asked at an alltel store that "we don't offer a kit". Please advise about ringtones,it is my last unanswered question. At the end of the day, I wish I had upgraded to a new razr instead of the Hue, and stuck with Phone Tools, it did it ALL !

more on hue
by Bren_iam / March 7, 2008 5:35 AM PST

Yes the software is great for creating ringtones. You can upload your mp3 songs, cut, create and use whatever part you want. Can also create your own with different instrument sounds it comes with. If you have any mp3 files on your computer from games it will find those and you can create ringtones from that as well. I looked into Alltels Data Kit and was basically told that is was alot of money for a basic ringtone creator and cable, that I would be better off to just buy the cable alone vs paying $69 for it. With MA I have also transferred photos and video using this it. I like it alot at home. Just need to figure out how to transfer my calendar and all will be right in the world.

need more help please
by joniw / March 8, 2008 1:29 AM PST
In reply to: more on hue

I have a Samsung R500 hue also. I have been trying to download free ringtones but they all say the phone does not support them. I DO have the data connectivity kit since I use my phone to hook my laptop to the web. Is it possible to use this to download free ringtones? If so, can someone please tell me how? Thanks so much, Joni

Ringtones and the Smsung software
by music4nfdl / March 12, 2008 1:07 AM PDT
In reply to: need more help please

You want to connect to internet & manage phonebook, use the data kit. If you want to do ringtones, use the jump music kit. You need both kits if you want to do it all, this according to Alltel. However I recently read about a method to move ringtones to the phone using axcessmypics.com This is an alltel WEB feature and is basically a web port to send and receive messages to your phone. It does not cost anything to sign up, but if you dont have a messaging package you pay per transfer just like receiving/sending messages. Sign up to access, go to ALBUMS, then click UPLOAD. In the browse box select your MP3 file (must be less than 300K to work as a ringtone) to attach it to the album. Then you should see the mp3 in the album. select options, and then "send to mobile". This brings up the "send a picture message...." This wil send the file to the phone. When you receive it, hit options on the phone nd select save. This should now appear in your "my sounds" directory in the phone, and can be selected as a ringtone. If you need an editor to clip and generate a mp3, look at AUDACITY....

thanks
by joniw / March 12, 2008 8:17 AM PDT

Wow- sounds complicated to me but when I have some spare time I'll give it a try. Thanks so much for the info. I did get some very easily from phonezoo but no actual music- mostly funny stuff as ring tones. Thanks!

mp3's won't work
by givingup / May 2, 2008 11:12 AM PDT

I just got a hue two weeks ago. I used the axcessmypics website and got a tone on the phone in an mp3 format. This allows me to select the sound clip for a ringtone but it will not play with any sound. Is there another way to get the clip on the phone...(i.e. different format? ). The sound will play when I go into my sounds and press play. It works fine then, but when it is selected for a ringtone it won't work. Any Ideas??

USB Charging????
by cavsct2003 / April 24, 2010 9:06 PM PDT

Does anyone know if the phone is supposed to charge while plugged into the USB port? tried several computers and even a data/charge cable. using my alltel software data kit cable now. phone charges just fine on a wall outlet but not the usb port like i thought it was supposed to. help me out plz. i want my phone to charge while plugged into my computer so i can stay online longer. Thanks

charging cable question
by vickilynnkks / January 16, 2011 11:46 PM PST
In reply to: USB Charging????

There are some USB port cables that charge and there are others that do not. Both Alltel and Verizon sent me cables that could be used for transferring files and internet connection but they were both unable to charge while using the phone. (which makes no logical sense to me) You can get very inexpensive cables for any phone on ebay that are charging data cables. You need to make sure when ordering that it states charging data cable.

Mobile Action Software MA-8216P for the Samsung Hue
by kebwizrd / March 12, 2008 4:03 AM PDT
In reply to: more on hue

Does anyone know where you can buy this package other than online?

hue r500
by keryx / March 9, 2008 3:18 PM PDT
In reply to: Making MA work

if you are having problems loading the driver. Try to load it by taking the battery out of the phone and then connecting it to usb port. Worked doing it this way on two of my computers

huer500
by Bren_iam / March 14, 2008 12:11 AM PDT
In reply to: hue r500

I tried to take the battery out but it only says "No Battery" and still doesn't work. I have uninstalled everything and will try once more. Any other advice?

MA-8216P & Alltel Samsung 500 HUE
by tlmek / November 9, 2008 11:59 PM PST

I have tried 2 Data Suites from Mobile Action. Had a lot of trouble getting the drivers to load, also. Finally got everything to load but my PC still will not connect to my Phone. Is it my cable? MA sent a different cable with the 2nd package. Any Help???

Cant download the software for the MA-8216P...
by kenner52 / November 10, 2008 10:55 AM PST

this is the message I get that does not allow me to download this program:

""An original device driver is found. Handset Manager can't work properly with the original driver. Please remove the driver using the original unistaller"

Any help???

no cord
by milkshake435 / January 7, 2009 5:13 AM PST

what if you dont have a cord to plug ur phone to your computer with because my phone did not come with a usb cord only a charging cord so what do i do now how else can i download ring tones and music to my phone

charging data cable
by vickilynnkks / January 16, 2011 11:49 PM PST
In reply to: no cord

Go to ebay and order a charging data cable for you device they are very inexpensive. A lot of sellers give free shipping.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD SONGS FROM PC TO SAMSUNG R500 PHONE
by raftandring / March 17, 2008 10:05 AM PDT
In reply to: Data Transfer

to transfer songs to your samsung r500 hue you need to download www.allteljumpstart ---then once it is downloaded and if you have songs on your pc already- -go to options in jumpstart and highlight Scan computer. it then finds all your songs on the computer. then it will list them in the library on jumpstart and you highlight the SONG you want and click on the word move.-have the phone pluged in before you hit the word move. You need a micro card inserted in the phone first. this is how i download songs onto the r500.

cool
by joniw / March 17, 2008 10:19 AM PDT

Thanks so much- but can you use them as ringtones? I know the 500 is MP3 capable but I am having issues with songs for ringtones.

ringtones
by raftandring / March 17, 2008 10:34 AM PDT
In reply to: cool

i don't know anything about the ringtones--sorry

update on where to go to find info on samsung r500
by raftandring / March 18, 2008 2:34 AM PDT
In reply to: ringtones

the complete address for information on how to download ringtones, pic,etc for samsungr500 phone is

forums.mobiledia.com/topic26098.html

is that a link
by joniw / March 18, 2008 2:39 AM PDT

Is that a link or what? How do I get to it?

ringtones, pictures, etc for samsung r500
by raftandring / March 18, 2008 2:28 AM PDT
In reply to: cool

i found some information on www.webmobiledia.com --maybe that will help.

thanks
by joniw / March 18, 2008 2:40 AM PDT

I am off to look- thanks!

R500 Hue Downloading photos
by clubmeder / September 25, 2011 10:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Data Transfer

1. Go to tools on phone, then bluetooth then scan devices. Either add your computer or make sure that it has been added
2. Turn bluetooth on in your phone. If you have your computer set up with bluetooth as well there should be a bluetooth symbol somewhere on the task bar at the bottom of your screen.
3. Right click on the bluetooth computer symbol and a list will pop up - pick "receive a file". The Bluetooth File Transfer Wizard should pop up
4.Select the picture that you want to send in your image album - get to the options menu and at the top there is the send option - choose the menu ok key on your phone to send it to your computer.
5. The screen then pops up asking "message or bluetooth" - pick bluetooth and hit ok again.
6. Another menu pops up asking if you want to search - hit yes. then wait. The next menu shows the "found devices" Pick your computer and hit ok.
7. "Send file?" -yes
8. The phone will then show it downloading and the Transfer wizard will ask for a file name and a location for storage or you can browse where you want it saved.
9. Hit next then finish

Samsung hue
by yankee_420 / May 12, 2009 1:11 PM PDT
In reply to: Samsung R500 Hue

Hey everybody, I have a samsung r500 hue, last week I got a data cable and searched the net for free software so that I could upload some ring tones, Mp3's, and some new wall papers. It turns out none of the free programs I found could find my phone. The only way this will work is if you have a memory card. It took me a while but, I figured out that if you make sure your PC connection on your phone is set to USB mass storage, your computer will a add your phone as a removeable disk. make sure you format the phone card and add any legal MP3's you might have to the My_music folder, save any pictures in jpg format and save them in My_pictures folder. one cool thing I have learned is that there are some freeware programs out there that can connect to youtube and download any video you want to save, convert it and save the video in its mpeg4 format to your My_videos folder.as far as saving games or ringtones, forget it. The only way I know of getting any ringtones is to have someone send it through SMS, "text" As far as blue tooth goes on this phone sending of name cards is the only thing my phone will do. although my sister has a more expensive phone where she can browse through my phone and copy most anything on my phone through hers. Thats the only one I seen that could do that though. I hope this helps someone out.

Samsung R500 Hue
by usedcellphone / April 25, 2010 10:41 PM PDT
In reply to: Samsung R500 Hue

the phone. This feature has to be bought and stored remotely. The phone works ok and I like the design but I just wish Telus wouldn't block the most important features and force you to buy everything.

