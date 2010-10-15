Samsung forum

General discussion

Samsung px 2370

by Cammy1956 / October 15, 2010 4:16 AM PDT

Hi there I have had this monitor for about 3 months.Ever since the day I purchased it I can't get magic tune to work.I am running windows 7 with a radeon 5870 graphics card.I have installed it,uninstalled it hundreds of times,each time I get a message saying that magictune is not compatible with my computer.I thought that magic tune was made for windows 7 ?.I even sent back a monitor last week thinking that it was faulty.Now it turns out that the software for it is s***e.Samsung I am not impressed.I hope there is an engineer with some knowledge that will be able to help me.Sorry for the rant,but it really does get me down.

Samsung PX2370
by Samsung_Monitor_PC Samsung staff / October 26, 2010 1:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Samsung px 2370

Cammy1956,

I sincerely apologize for the problems you are having with MagicTune Software.
Please be informed that Samsung is actively investigating the issue. I will post updates as I receive them.

Thank you for your continued patience.

Samsung_Monitor_PC

Samsung PX2370
by Samsung_Monitor_PC Samsung staff / November 8, 2010 1:46 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung px 2370
Samsung PX2370
by jak1121 / November 27, 2010 10:01 PM PST
In reply to: Samsung PX2370

Samsung_Monitor_PC:

That is nice that Samsung has finally updated the MagicTune software for 64 bit Win. But the other side of the equation is the Compatibility list of graphics cards that MagicTune works with. Listed here ...you have failed to mention to Cammy1956 that the 5870 IS NOT in the list. I write this because I have just ordered a px2370 and I now find that my 6870 is also not compatible with MagicTune - very disappointing. I will now have to reconsider my Samsung purchase unfortunately.

Samsung PX2370
by Cammy1956 / December 8, 2010 12:18 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung PX2370

That's a real shame.I thought most most monitors,especially expensive ones like the 2370 would have matched the latest graphic cards.After all it supports windows 7.After Christmas I am selling mine on.I will never buy anything else from Samsung EVER, after all the grief that I have had with Samsung.Their customer support is truly abysmal.

PX2370
by Samsung_Monitor_PC Samsung staff / December 29, 2010 11:33 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung PX2370

Cammy1956:

Your 5870 graphics card as well as jak112's 6870 graphics card should work fine with MagicTune 4.0.9.

Please let me know if otherwise.

Samsung_Monitor_PC

Samsung PX2370
by Samsung_Monitor_PC Samsung staff / December 29, 2010 11:31 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung PX2370

jak1121:


Both your 6870 and Cammy1956's 5870 graphics card should work fine with MagicTune 4.0.9 even though you did not see them on the compatible graphics card list.

Please let me know if otherwise.

Samsung_Monitor_PC

Magic Tune failed
by ctlavender / July 19, 2011 4:41 PM PDT
In reply to: Samsung PX2370

Hi I have an related issue as well. I am using Windows 7 32 bit but the MagicTune just wouldn't start and give error that showing it is stopped everytime I startup my machine. I am using ATI HD 6870. The version of Magic Tune is the latest, which is 3.2.2.

Please help.

Magic Tune
by Cammy1956 / July 20, 2011 1:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Magic Tune failed

Mine still does not work fully.I have came to the conclusion that the Samsung and ati cards do not compliment one and other.To be honest I have given up.I will wait till Christmas and treat myself to a new monitor,and it won't be a Samsung.

