Samsung px 2370

Cammy1956,
I sincerely apologize for the problems you are having with MagicTune Software.
Please be informed that Samsung is actively investigating the issue. I will post updates as I receive them.
Thank you for your continued patience.
Samsung_Monitor_PC
Hi there I have had this monitor for about 3 months.Ever since the day I purchased it I can't get magic tune to work.I am running windows 7 with a radeon 5870 graphics card.I have installed it,uninstalled it hundreds of times,each time I get a message saying that magictune is not compatible with my computer.I thought that magic tune was made for windows 7 ?.I even sent back a monitor last week thinking that it was faulty.Now it turns out that the software for it is s***e.Samsung I am not impressed.I hope there is an engineer with some knowledge that will be able to help me.Sorry for the rant,but it really does get me down.