Samsung forum

Question

Samsung PS64D8000 anti burn in protection kicks whn watching

by FraG_AU / June 5, 2011 11:32 PM PDT

Im having a major issues with my 3 day old Samsung PS64D8000 (Australian model).

Its the FV version.

Basically when I watch TV and dont do anything for 10 mins the anti burn in samsung logo starts popping up. I touch the remote and it goes away.

Now that was with 1009 firmware, so I upgraded to 1012.2 available on Australian samsung site and it all seemed fine .. today i tried to watch TV and again it does it..

It does it on HDMI input source and the built in tuner. Only one that seems fine is the USB.


What is going on here, anyone else had this?

PS> I turned anti burn in screen saver off and it still did this.

Any ideas? I am at a loss and really disillusioned as this is my 3rd plasma, first 2 C8000's had dead pixels and now this one this issue? (My first 55" LED was repaired 3 times when i had enough and now more)

Really really dissapointed, do Samsung even have quality control?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Samsung PS64D8000 anti burn in protection kicks whn watching
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Samsung PS64D8000 anti burn in protection kicks whn watching
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
...
by FraG_AU / June 5, 2011 11:48 PM PDT

Well lets add a dead/stuck pixel to this as well now.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Samsung PS64D8000 anti burn in protection kicks whn watching
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 6, 2011 6:36 AM PDT

FraG_AU,

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by FraG_AU / June 6, 2011 9:22 AM PDT

Thank you for your supportive response. I will talk to my retailer, see what they say first.

Thought i have had a nightmare experience - I can say thought, samsung warranty/customer service has come to the rescue - i dont know whether the TV gods hate me but here is hoping.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
2 dead pixels
by FraG_AU / June 6, 2011 6:30 PM PDT

The store will organise a swap for me, btw I now have 2 dead pixels - on on a blue screen, one on a green screen (different areas) I wonder how many more will pop up.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
2 dead pixels
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 7, 2011 1:43 AM PDT
In reply to: 2 dead pixels

FraG_AU,

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.