Samsung PS64D8000 anti burn in protection kicks whn watching

Im having a major issues with my 3 day old Samsung PS64D8000 (Australian model).



Its the FV version.



Basically when I watch TV and dont do anything for 10 mins the anti burn in samsung logo starts popping up. I touch the remote and it goes away.



Now that was with 1009 firmware, so I upgraded to 1012.2 available on Australian samsung site and it all seemed fine .. today i tried to watch TV and again it does it..



It does it on HDMI input source and the built in tuner. Only one that seems fine is the USB.





What is going on here, anyone else had this?



PS> I turned anti burn in screen saver off and it still did this.



Any ideas? I am at a loss and really disillusioned as this is my 3rd plasma, first 2 C8000's had dead pixels and now this one this issue? (My first 55" LED was repaired 3 times when i had enough and now more)



Really really dissapointed, do Samsung even have quality control?