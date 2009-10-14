Samsung forum

General discussion

Samsung PS50A558 - terrible judder - HELP!

by JimmyJBreeze / October 14, 2009 11:41 PM PDT

I bought a Samsung PS50A558 at Christmas time last year. When I first got the television it suffered from bad juddering whilst watching movies or playing games on my Xbox 360 (connected to the TV with HDMI). After tinkering with the settings I managed to reduce the juddering to a bearable level and got to the point where I barely noticed it.

However, after the recent digital retune required in the UK the problems have returned and are as bad as ever! I think that I have all the settings exactly as they were before, but for some reason I am experiencing terrible judder. Last night I was playing FIFA10 for the first time on the Xbox 360 and it completely ruined the experience for me.

Ant tips at all on adjustments that I can make to the settings would be greatly appreciated, as at the moment I am very much regretting purchasing a Samsung TV.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Samsung PS50A558 - terrible judder - HELP!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Samsung PS50A558 - terrible judder - HELP!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Samsung forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.