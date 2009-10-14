Samsung PS50A558 - terrible judder - HELP!

I bought a Samsung PS50A558 at Christmas time last year. When I first got the television it suffered from bad juddering whilst watching movies or playing games on my Xbox 360 (connected to the TV with HDMI). After tinkering with the settings I managed to reduce the juddering to a bearable level and got to the point where I barely noticed it.
However, after the recent digital retune required in the UK the problems have returned and are as bad as ever! I think that I have all the settings exactly as they were before, but for some reason I am experiencing terrible judder. Last night I was playing FIFA10 for the first time on the Xbox 360 and it completely ruined the experience for me.
Ant tips at all on adjustments that I can make to the settings would be greatly appreciated, as at the moment I am very much regretting purchasing a Samsung TV.
