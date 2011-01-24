Samsung forum

by HappyMiamiMan / January 24, 2011 7:56 AM PST

I have a Samsung Projector TV, that I have starting seeing white dots on the screen, a few more showed up each day. I spoke with someone and they told me to change the bulb (
BP96-01653A.) This was not the problem, because I bought the bulb and change it and the problem is still there. Is this the problem everyone is talking about with the Samsung TV?

I read that it might be a problem with the TV board.
I definitely would not buy another Samsung product and would advised everyone else to stay anyway from their TV's.

My email is HappyMiamiMan@netzero.com

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 24, 2011 11:07 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung Projector TV

HappyMiamiMan,

I'm sorry to hear that you're having this issue with your DLP.

I might recommend calling 800-SAMSUNG and explaining the issue. If they aren't able to assist, ask for a transaction number, and post it here. I'll see if I can have someone review your case.

--HDTech

Collapse -
Samsung DLP
by HappyMiamiMan / January 25, 2011 1:02 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung Projector TV

Service Order number 400-780-6601

The Company now have a backorder on the DMD Chip with no release date per TV technician.
Lakes Electronic (954) 749-6100

Collapse -
Samsung DLP
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 25, 2011 8:30 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung DLP

HappyMiamiMan,

I've escalated that as of this evening. Keep me posted and I'll do the same.

--HDTech

Collapse -
Samsung DLP TV
by HappyMiamiMan / January 25, 2011 11:51 PM PST
In reply to: Samsung DLP

Thank you very much. This makes me very happy.

I have one additional question, is it a new version of the DMD chip or should I expect the same outcome within 2 to 3 years?

Collapse -
Samsung DLP TV
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 28, 2011 8:06 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung DLP TV

HappyMiamiMan,

Happy to do what I can.

I have no way of being able to suggest the outcome of any service related issue. The technician may be able to give a hypothesis, but I don't know.

--HDTech

Collapse -
Samsung DLP TV
by HappyMiamiMan / February 10, 2011 12:35 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung DLP TV

Samsung Corporation was extremely helpful in solving my Television problem. It was like I was the CEO of Samsung Corporation in United States. I am happy that I was able to watch the SuperBowl at home on my Samsung DLP TV.

I have one more request that I did not know if someone can assist me with; My remote control stop working about a year ago and almost every place I called wanted close to $100 dollars for the remote control; is there anywhere, that sells the original HL-T4675S remote for under $100 dollars? I have generic models, but it does not control the TV as the factory brand and I miss this comfort.


Note: This post was edited by forum moderator to remove personal information on 02/10/2011 on 1:30 PM PT

Collapse -
Samsung DLP TV
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 10, 2011 5:27 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung DLP TV

HappyMiamiMan,

Thanks for the kind words.

I think we can help you with your request. The www.Samsungparts.com website stocks replacement parts for most of our products. I located the remote control that is designed for your specific model, and I've posted the link below. I don't know who is selling them for $100, but I think you'll be pleasantly surprised with what our parts department is charging in comparison.

http://www.samsungparts.com/Products/Parts_and_Accessories/PID-BP59-00123A.aspx?model=HLT4675S

Does that help?

--HDTech

Collapse -
Also...
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 10, 2011 5:29 AM PST
In reply to: Samsung DLP TV

I requested that your address be removed from the website. I know it's a PO Box, however for your privacy, I've requested that it be removed.

If you still want up go ahead and repost it again. Just trying to look out for our customers. Happy

--HDTech

