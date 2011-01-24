HappyMiamiMan,
I'm sorry to hear that you're having this issue with your DLP.
I might recommend calling 800-SAMSUNG and explaining the issue. If they aren't able to assist, ask for a transaction number, and post it here. I'll see if I can have someone review your case.
--HDTech
I have a Samsung Projector TV, that I have starting seeing white dots on the screen, a few more showed up each day. I spoke with someone and they told me to change the bulb (
BP96-01653A.) This was not the problem, because I bought the bulb and change it and the problem is still there. Is this the problem everyone is talking about with the Samsung TV?
I read that it might be a problem with the TV board.
I definitely would not buy another Samsung product and would advised everyone else to stay anyway from their TV's.
