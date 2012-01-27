Purchased in Dec 2010. Called Samsung in march 2011 to complain about the left front speaker going in and out. they asked to me try new speaker wires and shipped me a new set. this worked until this passed December when the left speaker went out again. I called and they would ship me a new speaker. it is now January 26 and I have yet to receive the replacement. I followed up Wednesday and they asked me to keep waiting.



I think this is ridiculous. it's been dragged out enough and now the system is out of warranty.



id like Samsung to fix the issue. I'm not sure if the issue is with the speaker itself or the main unit because I haven't been able to test the replacement speaker. I did test another speaker. tonight and it also didn't work on the same wire.



please advise what steps I should take because at this point I feel like Samsung dragged this out to the point where I have little recourse.