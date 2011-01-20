Samsung policy on parts availability

I recently learned that my Samsung DLP needs a new mainboard. Unfortunately, the part is NOT available. While the set is 6 years old, it would probably have lasted much longer if it were repaired.
My question: Is it common for Samsung or other "name brands" to not carry replacement parts? Had I known that Samsung has essentially made $3000 TV's that were considered "throw aways", I'd have considered another brand, one that maintained an inventory of replacement parts.
