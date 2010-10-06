eman75,
As far as the service, that would have to be determined by the customer service center. Unfortunately, I can't assist on those questions.
Also, if you're a U.S. customer, be sure to register your product online and get an additional three months of warranty coverage:
http://www.samsung.com/us/support/account/regist
As far as the settings, the "Dynamic" setting is really bright and probably over saturates the picture. That said, if you like it, there's nothing wrong with using those settings. Like anything you run full-bore (car engines, speakers, etc), it can have a tendency to wear out faster. That said, the panels usually have a life expectancy of quite a few years, so the additional "usage" by using the Dynamic settings will be marginal compared to the overall expected life of the panel, but it will wear slightly faster.
I don't have any concrete figures to offer, but I believe that to be the most accurate information available at this time.
--HDTech
I bought this set in February 2010 and it looks great but I have a few problems with it. For one I had a line going from left to right about an inch thick went across the screen. It made that portion of the set look distorted. Samsung replaced some part on it and that fixed it. The next thing was a popping noise, kinda sounded like static. I squeezed around the edges of the TV and it made it do it more. I called samsung and they sent a tech. He said their was nothing he could do about it but called samsung to see if he could replace the front bezel to fix the problem. It seemed to fix it but it has come back, just not as loud and is not doing it that much. Can this be fixed, or any suggestions? Last question I was wondering about the settings for the picture. If the contrast and the cell light are too high will that shorten my lifespan on the set. I like a bright picture and like how dynamic setting looks but I don't want my TV to last for a shorter amount of time with these settings so high. Thanks for any advice!