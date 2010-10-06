I bought this set in February 2010 and it looks great but I have a few problems with it. For one I had a line going from left to right about an inch thick went across the screen. It made that portion of the set look distorted. Samsung replaced some part on it and that fixed it. The next thing was a popping noise, kinda sounded like static. I squeezed around the edges of the TV and it made it do it more. I called samsung and they sent a tech. He said their was nothing he could do about it but called samsung to see if he could replace the front bezel to fix the problem. It seemed to fix it but it has come back, just not as loud and is not doing it that much. Can this be fixed, or any suggestions? Last question I was wondering about the settings for the picture. If the contrast and the cell light are too high will that shorten my lifespan on the set. I like a bright picture and like how dynamic setting looks but I don't want my TV to last for a shorter amount of time with these settings so high. Thanks for any advice!