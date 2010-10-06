eman75,

As far as the service, that would have to be determined by the customer service center. Unfortunately, I can't assist on those questions.

Also, if you're a U.S. customer, be sure to register your product online and get an additional three months of warranty coverage:

http://www.samsung.com/us/support/account/regist

As far as the settings, the "Dynamic" setting is really bright and probably over saturates the picture. That said, if you like it, there's nothing wrong with using those settings. Like anything you run full-bore (car engines, speakers, etc), it can have a tendency to wear out faster. That said, the panels usually have a life expectancy of quite a few years, so the additional "usage" by using the Dynamic settings will be marginal compared to the overall expected life of the panel, but it will wear slightly faster.

I don't have any concrete figures to offer, but I believe that to be the most accurate information available at this time.

