MadBacker,
I'm sorry to hear that you're having this issue.
The best suggestion I can make would be to have the unit inspected, and if needed, serviced. If you've only had it for 8 months, it may still be under warranty. You can call 800-SAMSUNG and have them assign a technician in your area, or fill out the online service request form here:
http://www.samsung.com/us/support/service/request
--HDTech
I have been a proud owner of a 720p Samsung PN42 plasma for about 8 months now. About a month and a half ago, i have noticed a watermark type of thing that only appears on a dark scene of any kind of material( HD or SD). It is especially noticable when the screen is completely black/dark. It only appears in the top left middle part of the screen, and in fact, you can't even see it unless the screen is black in that one spot, or completely black. I was very careful in the first 200 hours to avoid "torch" settings, and don't know if this is IR, or burn-in. This is really disapointing considering i love the image of this set. What steps sould i take to help this issue?