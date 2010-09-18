MadBacker,

I'm sorry to hear that you're having this issue.

The best suggestion I can make would be to have the unit inspected, and if needed, serviced. If you've only had it for 8 months, it may still be under warranty. You can call 800-SAMSUNG and have them assign a technician in your area, or fill out the online service request form here:

http://www.samsung.com/us/support/service/request

--HDTech